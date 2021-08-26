We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
CALDWELL — A Nampa woman died Tuesday after being injured in a head-on collision on the U.S. Highway 20/26 in Caldwell.
On Tuesday, at 2:24 a.m., Jessica Perez, 26, was driving east on 20/26 just west of Wagner Road in Caldwell when Parma resident Rhyker Sandoval, driving west, crossed the center line and struck her vehicle head-on, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police, which is investigating the crash.
Perez succumbed to her injuries at the scene. An ambulance transported Perez’s passenger, Alexander Perez, 23, and Sandoval to a local hospital. Next of kin were notified.
Jessica Perez was wearing a seat belt. Alexander Perez and Sandoval were not.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Perez was driving a 2011 Hyundai Accent, while Sandoval, 21, was driving a 2014 Honda Civic. The road was blocked for about 3.5 hours.