The Nampa city council’s sixth seat will remain vacant ahead of the November election.
Jacob Bower, who has served since 2020, turned in his resignation letter to the mayor and council in early June, citing a family move out of the city.
When a council seat is vacated, the mayor and council solicit applications, after which the mayor selects an appointee the council must vote to approve. However, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling recommended leaving the seat vacant at Monday’s council meeting, citing the amount of time it would take to secure a qualified candidate and the proximity to the next election.
“It is my recommendation we let the citizens of Nampa choose who will represent them on council in the November election,” Kling said in a press release. “We have dedicated city council members who will continue to represent the city well during this time.”
The November election, which will include races for council seats 2, 4 and 6, will be the first time that only residents in those districts will be voting. Residents in districts 1, 3 and 5 will vote for councilmembers in 2025.
