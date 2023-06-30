Mustang Mania has returned to Nampa ahead of Independence Day.
Known as the Mustang Mania Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge, the free event brings together youth and adults who adopted wild mustangs or burros from the Bureau of Land Management’s Bruneau, Idaho, facility in March and have been training them in a variety of skills.
The event began Friday at the Ford Idaho Horse Park (16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd) and runs through Sunday, July 2, with events starting at 7:30 a.m. each day.
The Bureau of Land Management gathers mustangs and burros from the public lands it manages in Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, and other states where the population has grown too large. Adopters start from square one to train the animal to work with humans.
The challenge showcases the trainers’ and animals’ progress, through events like conditioning and handling, in-hand trail, and freestyle, according to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management.
About 130 trainers, both youth and adults, are participating in the event, the release said. Trainers can decide if they would like to make their animals available for adoption — called “re-assignment” — after the event, and BLM staff are available to assist with that process, the release said.
“It’s a great opportunity for those who are interested in adopting a mustang or burro available for re-assignment to begin with an animal that has a few months of training to ease the transition for the new adopter,” said Raul Trevino, a wild horse and burro specialist with the Bureau of Land Management, in the release.