The tree is up. Now it’s time for the lights.
The city of Nampa is preparing for the upcoming holiday season and invites the community to join in the festivities.
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website www.oregon.gov/deq. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. &&
The tree is up. Now it’s time for the lights.
The city of Nampa is preparing for the upcoming holiday season and invites the community to join in the festivities.
This week, the Parks and Forestry Division put up the city’s 2022 Christmas tree in front of the downtown historic train depot. The division was assisted in its efforts by Qualitree and Seid Crane Services.
The delivery is in preparation for the annual lighting ceremony, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 26. Festivities begin at 5:15 p.m. and include entertainment from the Encore Theatre Company, along with comments from Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and the tree donor. The official tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The 45-foot-tall Colorado spruce was donated by Elisabeth Gerichs from south Nampa, the city stated in its news release. The tree will have a new LED light system and the city expects double the number of lights used from previous years.
Following the holiday season, the tree will be made into mulch for use in the city’s parks and trail system this summer, the release stated.
Additionally, there will be several activities on Nov. 26 leading up to the tree lighting ceremony:
• Shop Small Saturday is a nationwide movement to celebrate and support local small businesses, several of which are in downtown Nampa.
• There will be free parking in the downtown parking garage located next to the Nampa Public Library all day thanks to the Nampa Development Corporation.
• The Nampa Farmer’s Market is hosting its Winter Wonderland Market in Lloyd Square from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Mrs. Claus will be reading stories at the Nampa Public Library from 1-1:30 p.m.
• Thanks to event sponsors and Downtown Nampa’s Business Improvement District support, free carriage rides will be available from noon to 1 p.m. for guests with special needs and rides open to the general public from 1-4 p.m. All carriage rides will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and the public can begin signing up for the special needs rides at 11:30 a.m. All other sign-ups will start at 12:30 p.m.
• Local civic groups will be participating in “The Battle of the Bells” to see who can raise the most money for the Salvation Army.
• With help from city sponsors, the Salvation Army volunteers will be distributing free hot chocolate and angel tree tags will be on the tree for community members to take and support a child or family in need.
• The community is also encouraged to support Nampa’s downtown restaurants following the tree lighting.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.