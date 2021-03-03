NAMPA — Nampa School District board trustee Mike Kipp faces a recall on the March 9 ballot. The recall effort is from a group of parents frustrated with Kipp's votes last fall to continue remote learning and delay restarting sports.
"Parents were upset that kids were going to be at home," said Isaac Brewer, who has three children in the district and is part of the recall effort. "We have jobs. We can't quit our jobs to stay home and teach our kids. We are watching our neighbors' kids go to school in other counties and to private schools. What do you expect us to do?"
Kipp on Sept. 2 voted in the majority, 4-1, to keep classes fully online, but he was the only trustee to dissent against resuming sports. He told the Idaho Press on Tuesday he felt resuming sports would prioritize that over reopening schools. At the time, Canyon County was at a red health alert level for the spread of COVID-19.
"In my mind that whole thing was about, if kids are in sports, there is a high likelihood of spread (of COVID-19) among kids and coaches," Kipp said. "The spread would take away from their education. I felt like we were making a move to prioritize sports over education."
The vote came hours after a group of parents and students held a rally at at the school district office in support of in-person learning and sports.
Brewer, who lives in Zone 2, which Kipp represents, said he and other parents met with Kipp and sent him emails asking him to open schools. Brewer said he believes Kipp values input from medical experts and the school district personnel more than input from district parents, and he doesn't feel represented on the board.
Kipp was appointed to fill an open position on the board for Zone 2 in 2019. He later ran for the seat, unopposed. He is a professor of youth and family ministry at Northwest Nazarene University, and a part-time pastor of intergenerational connections at College Church of the Nazarene. Kipp’s father served as a public school teacher, administrator and superintendent for nearly 40 years. He has lived in Nampa since 1998.
Whether he's recalled or not, Kipp said he will "continue to be an advocate for the school district."
Two former school board members have spoken out in support of Kipp in letters to the editor to the Idaho Press.
"Prior to this vote, there was little dissatisfaction with his leadership. As is true in many school districts all over the country, recent circumstances have called for hard decisions from trustees like Mike," wrote Janelle Stauffer of Nampa.
Former trustee Bob Otten wrote, "(Mike) is conscientious and weighs his decisions on information provided to him by the administration, parents, and other interested parties. He then bases his decision on what he thinks is right for the students, staff and the community at large."
Zone 2 resident Sebastian Griffin, also involved in the recall effort, said the recall effort was initiated because of students not returning to school and "parents and community members not feeling supported by Mike Kipp."
Kipp said his actions have always been to keep education and the health and safety of students and parents first on his agenda.
"Let's be smart, let's listen to medical communities and district personnel," Kipp said.
"We had to be careful about what we were exposing our families and staff to," he said. "All those people go into homes and they come back every day and that is a lot of exposure."
Nampa School District is opening for all students after spring break on March 29, a move Kipp supported for secondary students.