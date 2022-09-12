Nampa survey

Nampa City Hall

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The city of Nampa is switching to a new utility billing website in November.

According to a news release from the city, the new site will launch Nov. 21. It will cost less than the previous site, the city said, while providing additional options for customers and be more user-friendly.

