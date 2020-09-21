NAMPA — The city of Nampa and the Hispanic/Latino COVID-19 Task Force will host an informational session in Spanish Thursday about the effects of the coronavirus on the Latino community.
The session will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center and online at livestream.com/cityofnampa.
The session will address the effects of COVID-19 on the health, business, family, faith and education in the Latino community in Canyon County, the city said in a press release.
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Enrique Rivera will host the event, and Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and Nampa City Councilman Victor Rodriguez will make remarks. Kling will likely be the only individual with an interpreter, according to city spokeswoman Amy Bowman.
There will be a three panel discussions, in Spanish:
The first will address health care with professionals from Family Medical Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, Saint Alphonsus, Saltzer Health and Terry Reilly
The second will focus on business and finances with Community Council of Idaho Executive Director Irma Morin, Capitol Distributing Operations Manager Pete Resendez, Jalepeños owner Irma Valdivia, and Pantera Market #2 owner Manny Marin Velasco.
The third panel will focus on family, faith and education. Panel members will include Vida Nueva Church of the Nazarene Pastor Randy Bynum, Caldwell school board trustee Marisela Pesina, Nampa School District family community resource and engagement coordinator Mari Ramos, and Dr. Noreen Womack, a pediatrician with St. Luke’s Nampa school-based clinics.
The city of Nampa is asking those attending in person to wear face coverings and follow physical distancing guidelines with anyone outside of their household.