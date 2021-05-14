NAMPA — The community is invited to the 54th annual Parade America in Nampa on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
The parade is returning this year after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. The theme is "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness."
"I look forward to seeing our community come together to salute our military and celebrate our American freedoms," Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in a statement.
The parade starts at the corner of 12th Avenue Road and Lake Lowell Avenue near Nampa High School. The route goes along 12th Avenue Road to Seventh Street South, to 16th Avenue South, ending near Northwest Nazarene University campus at Holly Street and East Colorado.
There will be floats, horses, marching bands, antique cars and more.
According to the event website, the parade was founded in the 1960s, during the "turbulent years of the Vietnam War with many anti-war protests," in response to actor Chuck Conners call to cities across America to hold a parade each year in support of the troops. Then Nampa Mayor Ernie Starr asked the Nampa Exchange Club to take on the project, and the partnership between the city and Exchange Club has continued since. The parade was eventually moved to Armed Forces Day, the third Saturday in May.