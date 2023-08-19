.A potential for record setting rainfall on Sunday and Monday across
the region associated with the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. This
could produce flash flooding along with high winds.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon
Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations like burn
scars. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may
become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Record levels of atmospheric moisture from the remnants of
Hurricane Hilary are forecast to move across the forecast
area Sunday into Monday. This has increased the confidence in
the potential for flash flooding. The heaviest rainfall is
expected Monday morning with the remnants interacts with an
incoming Pacific trough. This could produce rainfall rates of
1 to 3 inches an hour.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
On Nov. 7, voters will cast ballots for city council seats 2, 4 and 6. The terms for those seats will run for four years. Registered voters who reside in those districts are eligible to run for the positions. The city’s workshop will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 4:30 p.m. at Nampa City Hall (411 3rd St. S.). It will also be livestreamed on the city’s meetings YouTube page, YouTube.com/@cityofnampapublicmeetings.
Due to a change in Idaho Code, this is the first election in which Nampa voters will be limited to voting for candidates in their district. Residents can find which district they live in with the city’s look-up tool, which can be found online at bit.ly/nampadistricts.
The filing period for city council candidates will be open for two weeks, beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, and closing at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. Instructions for how to file during that time period are available on the city’s website.
In a press release about the upcoming informational meeting, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said, “As a council member, you have an opportunity to shape the future of Nampa for years to come. I invite dedicated residents to consider serving their community in this role.”