The city of Nampa is hosting an information session where those considering running for city council can get their questions answered.

On Nov. 7, voters will cast ballots for city council seats 2, 4 and 6. The terms for those seats will run for four years. Registered voters who reside in those districts are eligible to run for the positions. The city’s workshop will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 4:30 p.m. at Nampa City Hall (411 3rd St. S.). It will also be livestreamed on the city’s meetings YouTube page, YouTube.com/@cityofnampapublicmeetings.

