Downtown Nampa has announced it is trying something different this year to celebrate Halloween. In place of the traditional trick-or-treat activity, a free family friendly movie will be shown in Lloyd Square at dusk Saturday, Oct. 24.
Families or individuals are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and check in at the information booth to choose a free, physically distanced, viewing space (first come, first serve basis), according to a press release. The movie will be “Hocus Pocus” (rated PG) and begins around sunset, when the sun has gone down enough to see the screen. Free treat bags will be given to the first 100 children.
“We encourage the community to support our local businesses by enjoying dinner in one of the downtown restaurants or visit a food vendor which will be on site starting at 5:30 p.m.,” event organizers said in the release.
Free masks will be available, and attendees are encouraged to follow health recommendations by Southwest District Health to slow the spread of COVID-19. Email downtown@cityofnampa.us for event questions.
Sunday
Eagle — The Sixth Annual Eagle Plein Air Festival continues with outdoor painting events all day Oct. 17–24. eaglepleinair.com. Finer Frames. finerframes.com.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise, 6 p.m., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Nampa — Bob Ross Style Painting, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 207 Constitution Way.
Online — Self Care Sunday, 2 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch Library. Ada Community Libraries. adalib.org.
Boise — Creation In The Time of Change featuring artist grant recipients — Covid Cultural Commisioning Fund Preview Showcase, 6 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane. Also accessible online: morrisoncenter.com.
Monday
Online — Third Boise Neighborhood Interactive, noon. City of Boise.
Online — American Sign Language practice group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Tuesday
Online — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 8 a.m., The Cabin. thecabinidaho.org.
Online — Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit, 8:30 a.m., Boise State University.
Online — Free Virtual Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — WildEarth Guardians — Lee Van Der Woo — As the World Burns, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.