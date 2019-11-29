NAMPA — The public is invited to a Christmas Market and tree-lighting ceremony — as well as a chance to win a carriage ride — in downtown Nampa Saturday.
Starting at noon, the city will open its first-ever Christmas Market at Lloyd Square. Twenty-two artisans and vendors will be available indoors and several food vendors will be outside for an event that runs until about 5 p.m.
From 1 to 1:30 p.m., Mrs. Claus will read Christmas stories at the Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S, and a "golden ticket" will be raffled away. The winner will be the first person to take a carriage ride through downtown. The winner can take a group on the ride.
After that, additional horse-drawn carriage rides will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. starting from Lloyd Square, 1300 Front St. Signups for the rides start at 2 p.m.
Visitors can take a "Selfie with Santa" from 3 to 5 p.m. in Lloyd Square's main building. Attendees must bring their own camera or cellphone to take the photos.
The Nampa Family Justice Center, which provides resources to victims of domestic violence, will accept donations of supplies or unwrapped gifts during the event.
At 5:15 p.m., entertainment for the tree-lighting ceremony will begin in front of the Nampa Train Depot at 1200 Front St. There will be live performances from the Victory Concert Choir and the Encore Theatre Carolers. The Salvation Army will host the "Battle of the Bells," where local organizations compete to raise the most donations.
The lights decking out a 40-foot evergreen will be turned on at 6 p.m. by the tree's donor, Frankie Airehart Foster. Capt. Ricky Scruggs of the Salvation Army Nampa will give the blessing.
With the tree in the middle of 12th Avenue at Front Street, through-traffic will be diverted to 11th and 13th avenues to access the parking lots and Front Street, but business access will remain open.
On the day of the tree lighting, additional detours and closures will be made starting at noon. Free parking will be available all day in the Downtown Garage.