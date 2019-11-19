NAMPA — The 2020 Census is around the corner and Nampa city officials are beginning local census outreach.
Starting March 12, U.S. residents will begin receiving invitations in the mail to respond to the census questionnaire online. The funding for local outreach falls on cities.
Nampa officials plan to begin their effort by meeting as a subcommittee and applying for grants to sponsor community outreach.
Boise city officials agreed last month to spend $100,000 on census outreach to make sure as many people within city limits as possible respond to the survey.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said her city had not budgeted any funding for census outreach.
City staff will apply for an Idaho Communication Foundation grant to fund outreach efforts, Nampa Spokeswoman Amy Bowman said.
At the Nampa City Council meeting on Monday, Jayne Black, partnership specialist with the Los Angeles Census office, presented briefly on the census, explaining its importance for state funding and representation in the House of Representatives.
Idaho has experienced rapid growth since 2010, when the last census was taken.
“Idaho and Nevada are the fastest-growing states in the nation. We have a 2.1% growth rate,” Black said. “If we can get all Idahoans counted, there is a good chance we will get another House of Representative to represent Idaho.”
Gov. Brad Little created the Idaho Complete Count Committee earlier this year. That is one of several such committees across the country and is made up of local organizations, legislators and public officials. The committee aims to have every Idaho resident counted in the 2020 census.
The Nampa census committee would focus on local outreach efforts to ensure the maximum amount of Nampa residents are counted. Bowman said the committee will first meet next month.
City officials will submit a request for proposal to the foundation before a Monday deadline, Bowman said.
The city can receive anywhere from $1,000 to $15,000. The grant from the foundation would allow the city to do its own advertising for the census, Black said.
The U.S. Census Bureau is accepting applications for local census workers. Canyon County is in need of around 1,500 census workers, Black said. To apply for jobs with the census, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.