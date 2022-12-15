Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — Avenue Thrift Store has been in Nampa for eight years, but after a forced move, owner Delmar Lake said the store could close in January. 

After the building Lake was renting was sold, he called the new owners and verbally agreed to a new five-year lease with them. He assumed that agreement was binding but in February, after two years of paying rent, he received an email from a third-party company asking when they could vacate the store. 

Nampa Thrift store

Racks are full of clothing items at the Avenue Thrift store along Franklin Blvd. in Nampa, but the store’s owners say business has suffered since its recent move.
Nampa Thrift store

Everything from furniture to clothing is available at the Avenue Thrift store in Nampa.

Recommended for you

Load comments