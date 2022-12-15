NAMPA — Avenue Thrift Store has been in Nampa for eight years, but after a forced move, owner Delmar Lake said the store could close in January.
After the building Lake was renting was sold, he called the new owners and verbally agreed to a new five-year lease with them. He assumed that agreement was binding but in February, after two years of paying rent, he received an email from a third-party company asking when they could vacate the store.
"It was not a good day," Joelle Lake, Delmar's wife, said. "It just brought a huge weight onto our shoulders."
Once on 12th Avenue in Nampa, right next to a Dollar Tree, Delmar Lake moved the store to 410 N Franklin Blvd.
This is their 13th week on the boulevard and things are looking grim, Lake said.
"We've fallen flat on our face," Lake said.
The store isn't generating enough to make rent, Lake said. Avenue Thrift has gone from generating $25,000 to $30,000 a month to $4,000 a month after the unexpected move, Lake said. His sales are down more than 80%.
Even after their landlord gave them a "sweetheart deal," offering half off of rent for six months to help with financial struggles, it's time to change directions, Lake said.
"Every week I'm just going further back financially. It's just not working out for me," Lake said.
The Lakes have had to fire both of their employees because they couldn't afford to pay them, Delmar Lake said, though one of their previous employees continues to volunteer at the thrift store because she loves it so much.
Some of the older customers have been known to bring casseroles, cookies or cards for the Lakes as a way of expressing how much the store means to them. But that doesn't change what a bad location can do to a business, Delmar Lake said.
Because he desperately wanted to find a new location that was local to Nampa, it took four and a half months to find a new store, Lake said — something the store has never recovered from.
"I could have got in Meridian or Caldwell, but that's just like starting a whole new business," he said. "I had built up a good reputation. I helped the community. ... I sponsored all the high schools — Columbia, Skyview and Nampa."
After months of looking, the Lakes found a location Delmar felt good about. Even after they found a new location, they had a lot of work to do.
"This used to be an automotive parts store," Lake said. "They had left all of their automotive racking in here and I had to deal with all that."
Thirty-five gallons of primer and 25 gallons of paint later, Avenue Thrift was open for business.
On 12th Avenue, 60 people came through the shop on a slow day, 500 on a busy one. The store hasn't seen 60 people in one day since the move, the Lakes said.
"It’s been hard. We’re trying and trying and trying, but we just don't know how to get more people through the door," Joelle Lake said. "We're just not getting the traffic that we used to. That's, we don't have enough to pay the bills, utilities. That amount that we're getting monthly isn't really enough to even cover rent."
In a final effort to keep the store alive, Delmar Lake organized a GoFundMe page for loyal customers to donate to.
Lake anticipates the store will close in January, but for now, he and Joelle work in the store together.
Joelle Lake plans on selling things that don't sell from the thrift store on eBay and Poshmark while Delmar Lake finds a job.