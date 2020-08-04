NAMPA — A 17-year-old boy was arrested following an alleged shooting at a Nampa home early Sunday, according to police.
The teen, a Nampa resident whose name is not being released since he is a minor, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all of which are felonies. He was booked in the Canyon County Juvenile Detention Center following his arrest.
Police said the 17-year-old is accused of firing several shots into a residence in the 600 block of 16th Avenue North about 1:41 a.m. Sunday, striking a landscape wall. No one was injured from the shooting.
The initial investigation prompted officers to obtain a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of North Ethel Drive, ultimately leading to the teen's arrest. No additional details were provided.
Police said they believe Sunday's shooting, which remains under investigation, "was part of a string of incidents between rival gangs." Anyone with information is asked to contact Nampa Detective Tim Onofrei at 208-475-5708. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or 343COPS.com.