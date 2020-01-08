NAMPA — What started as a creative way to anonymously sign her graffiti art has grown into a social media brand with thousands of followers on Instagram.
Nampa resident Lupita Garcia, 25, is known as "Bad Apple" by her Instagram followers and friends. She created the brand and insignia — an apple with the words “Bad Apple” written through it in cursive — when she started her career as a young rebel artist doing graffiti art with her friends.
Today, the brand has generated thousands of Instagram followers and tattoo clients from across the state and the West Coast.
Tucked away along Nampa’s 11th Avenue is the tattoo shop, Black and Grey Studios, where Garcia is manager.
Garcia was born in New Mexico and moved to Boise with her mom when she was 12 years old. She took a few art classes in middle school and high school, but she found her real passion and inspiration in graffiti and street art.
Garcia’s studio is plastered with her art and sketches of tattoos she would like to do someday, and of course, her iconic brand picture, Bad Apple.
On a recent Wednesday, Garcia sat on a small stool in her studio, clad in a “Bad Apple” hoodie, which she also sells online.
Garcia said the brand, Bad Apple, was largely created by accident, but people latched onto the design and the name.
When she was 14, she had to come up with a name to put on her graffiti art. She chose Apple, but spelled it “Aple” to “be different,” she said.
“When I turned 18, I started becoming a rebel and leaving home and I thought I was so cool,” Garcia said. “My friends said, ‘You should change your name to Bad Apple because we are so bad.’ So I started changing it on my graffiti.”
Garcia said when she started tattooing, she needed something artistic to put on her business cards and, while she was at a tattoo convention, she drew up the first draft of what is now her iconic brand.
“Then I redrew it and used it for my cards, and then I put it on hoodies, and people love it,” she said. “Now people are buying the hoodies all of the time. It turned into a brand.”
BECOMING A TATTOO ARTIST
Before she turned 21, Garcia said she was largely opposed to tattooing.
“People would tell me to try tattooing, but I didn’t want to start,” she said, “Until my friend gave me a machine for my 21st birthday.”
She said she figured she would try it as long as she had the tattoo machine. She said she started practicing on honeydew melons, because the skin is supposed to be similar to human skin.
Garcia said she then started practicing on her friends.
“Poor them,” Garcia said. Though, she added that she promised she would fix their tattoos once she became a more experienced artist.
Garcia has worked at Black and Gray Studios for about two years, though she still makes time to show her art and paintings off at art shows.
For both her art and tattoos, Garcia said she gets a lot of inspiration from graffiti and street art, but also from her Mexican culture.
Some of her recent paintings feature a spin-off of Mexican Loteria cards, used for a game similar to Bingo.
Garcia said someday, she might want to attend art school, but she doesn’t want to lose the clients she has built up in the Treasure Valley. She said people come from all over the valley to get tattoos from her. She even has clients from Twin Falls and from cities in California.
Garcia said she gets people asking her often to come to California to do art shows or tattoo conventions.
Garcia had a few of her paintings shown at an art show at Boise State University during Hispanic Heritage Month, dedicated to showing local Latino art in an exhibit titled, “We Carry Inside Ourselves.”
For now, Garcia said she plans to stay local and keep participating in tattoo conventions and art shows across the West.