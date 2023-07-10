The city of Nampa now has ownership and possession of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.
According to a news release from the city, it’s been a process to get to this point.
The news release said that the center, located at 315 Stampede Drive in Nampa, has had minimal use in recent years. The city said that has been a concern for the local Hispanic community, who had requested assistance from the city of Nampa, which had been leasing the land to the center for $1 per year since July 2002.
The news release said that Nampa and cultural center leadership have been meeting and communicating regarding the facility’s future. On May 12, a judgment was awarded to the city for possession of the cultural center and, after a 42-day opportunity to contest the judgment, a writ of restitution was issued to the city on June 27, according to the news release. In turn, Nampa now has ownership and possession of the cultural center pursuant to the judgment and writ of restitution issued, the news release stated. It added that the vacation of the building is being handled by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in accordance with the writ.
The news release stated that the Hispanic community is extremely important to the community as a whole and the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho was built to “improve the quality of life for all people as well as to recognize, celebrate, and preserve Hispanic heritage, culture and values.”
Nampa and Hispanic community leaders will be working to identify the next steps for the facility, the news release said. Those interested in participating in the working group can email mayor@cityofnampa.us or call 208-468-5401.
Added Mayor Debbie Kling in a statement: “The Hispanic community is very important to the City of Nampa. I look forward to working with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Community Council of Idaho and other local Hispanic organizations as we look to fulfill the original mission and vision for the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.”
