NAMPA — Idaho's Latino communities have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus, with the number of COVID-19 cases in these communities exceeding their share of the state's population.
Statewide Latinos make up about 13% of the state's population and 33% of its COVID-19 cases with known ethnicity. The same statistics are seen throughout the country, with Black, Latino and Native American cases of COVID-19 growing more than their share of the population.
The city of Nampa and Southwest District Health created a task force to help spread information to Latinos in Canyon County about the impacts of the novel coronavirus and how to protect themselves. On Thursday, the Hispanic/Latino COVID-19 Task Force met to host a nearly two-hour informational session about the virus completely in Spanish.
The informational session took place at Nampa City Hall and online. About 30 people attended in person, including 13 speakers, and attendees sat in spaced-out chairs; about 30 people watched online.
The host, Enrique Rivera, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president, explained that in Canyon County, Latinos make up 25% of the population, but over 35% of its COVID-19 cases with known ethnicity.
Rivera asked panelists on three panels various questions about the virus and how it has impacted them.
The first panel was made up of health experts from Saltzer Health, Terry Reilly Health Services and Saint Alphonsus Health System, who emphasized the importance of wearing a mask, washing your hands and remaining at least 6 feet apart from others.
The health experts encouraged Latinos to get tested for the virus, and said if they are concerned with the price of a test, they can apply to receive a discount or the test paid in full from the state. People should also talk to their family doctor, if possible, about testing options, panelists said.
Rivera asked the health panel what could be done about the high number of Latinos in Idaho who have COVID-19.
Dr. Richard Aguilar of Saltzer Health said New York City offers an example of how to combat high cases of the virus. He said city officials immediately instituted a mask mandate and kept people inside their homes.
"And if someone comes out positive, immediately leave them in a place alone," he said.
Rivera also asked the doctors about a vaccine. The doctors mentioned that vaccines were in progress, but they had little knowledge of the effectiveness. A handful of other vaccines in the U.S. and others in other countries are already in final-stage testing, the Associated Press reports.
In the second panel discussion, the group talked about how Latino-owned businesses have been impacted by the virus.
Both Irma Valdivia, owner of Jalapeños Bar & Grill, and Marin Manny Velasco, owner of Pantera Market #2, expressed concern for their workers.
Valdivia said things are difficult in the service industry because you can't work from home — you have to be in contact with people in order to make money.
The third panel was made up of educators, faith leaders, and Latino and immigrant advocates.
Rivera's first question was about school reopening in Canyon County.
Marisela Pesina, chairwoman of the Caldwell school board, said the board has been moving slowly to reopen schools in a hybrid in-person and online model.
She said the board has relied heavily on information and guidance from local health care professionals and the health district.
Caldwell will begin its hybrid model Monday.
Pesina discussed the difficulties that many Latino parents may face in not being able to work remotely or have the time it takes to teach their children how to learn on a computer. Many families may not know how to use a computer themselves, or even own one.
She said those difficulties have weighed heavy on her heart as she makes decisions with the board on how to reopen Caldwell schools.
Pesina also shared her experience with the virus up close, in her own family.
Her 30-year-old son was hospitalized in Caldwell after receiving a positive test result. It was difficult for her family to leave her son in the hospital because they could not go in, Pesina said. She found a creative way to put a smile on his face.
She dressed up, held pom-poms and a balloon and danced outside his hospital window to Bob Marley's "Everything's Gonna be Alright."
"We want to send that same message to everyone," Rivera said, closing the event, "that we need to continue to protect ourselves, wear masks and and do our part. We all have to do our part to help each other so that we can all move forward together as one, as a Hispanic community."