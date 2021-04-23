NAMPA — Kurt Ikeda is the grandchild of a formerly incarcerated Japanese-American. His grandfather was incarcerated in Texas and Arizona during World War II, alongside thousands of other Japanese-Americans who lived in designated “military zones” in the U.S.
Ikeda is the education specialist for the National Park Service at the Minidoka Historical Site, near Jerome. Around 13,000 Japanese-Americans from Oregon, Washington and Alaska were incarcerated there during World War II.
After the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered 120,000 Japanese and Japanese-Americans from across the western United States to be placed into hastily built internment camps. One of those camps was built in southern Idaho.
Ikeda gives tours of the Minidoka internment camp, now a historic site. He said each time he gives student tours, he thinks about his grandfather, who was 8 years old when he was first incarcerated.
“My grandfather was incarcerated in a place called the Poston War Relocation Center in Arizona and in the Crystal City Internment Camp in Texas,” Ikeda said. “When I give tours to students at Minidoka in those age ranges, I can't help but feel or remember myself at that age and recognize experiences like my grandfather’s. This was not just adults in here, it was children, it was grandchildren.”
Ikeda’s goal is to educate students in Idaho about the internment camp. He said many students have no idea the location and its history exists in their home state.
A recent partnership between the National Park Service and the Idaho State Historical Society allows the Minidoka Historical Site and its history to travel to different classrooms across the state.
The program is called the Traveling Trunk. It is a physical trunk filled with artifacts and articles about the life of Japanese-Americans at the Minidoka internment camp and the history surrounding it. The trunk can be requested by Idaho teachers for students in grades six through 12.
The two organizations spent months combing through archives from the Minidoka Irrigator, a weekly newspaper published at the Minidoka internment camp and artifacts in the museum and at the site. The trunk was completed in March.
The trunk contains artifacts, including a baseball glove, a piece from the Minidoka post office, a hand-carved bird and a Congressional gold medal. There is written material with each artifact that describes what it was used for at the camp and why it was important to life there.
“The trunk is an opportunity to share objects with students, but to also give them the primary source documents so they could read what the incarcerees would have read at the camps,” Ikeda said.
Jamie Keller-Mann, a teacher and advisor at Union High School in Nampa, requested the Traveling Trunk for her sophomore class and received it earlier this month. Union High School is a nontraditional high school that serves around 160 students.
Keller-Mann requested the trunk because she is deeply interested in the history of Minidoka and wanted to have an engaging way to teach the lesson. After a few weeks with the trunk, she plans to take the students on a field trip, known as "leaving to learn" at Union, to the Minidoka Historical Site.
Keller-Mann and her teaching partner have been trying to incorporate more local history into their teachings, and in one after-lunch reading session, the class discussed Minidoka. She wanted to continue with the lesson, so she requested the trunk and planned the field trip.
The trunk was created through a donation from the National Park Service, it is offered to teachers at no cost, said Emily Chivers, curator of education for the Idaho State Historical Society.
Some of the items were donated by the Minidoka National Historic Site or the site's nonprofit partner, the Friends of Minidoka, Chivers said.
Keller-Mann had planned to teach about Japanese internment and violence against Japanese-Americans during World War II, when the recent violence against Asian Americans hit national and local news earlier this year.
Between 2019 and 2020, hate crimes against Asians were up 145%, while overall hate crimes dropped 6% in 2020, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. Advocates have linked the hate crimes to a rise in anti-Asian rhetoric during the pandemic and blame some have placed on Asian Americans for the pandemic.
Following a mass shooting in Georgia in March that killed eight people, including six Asian women, people across the U.S., including hundreds in Boise, called on each other to protect Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and asked law makers to address the spike in violence.
On Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, aimed at addressing the drastic increase in violence and discrimination directed at Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation will go to the House in the coming weeks.
Keller-Mann said her students are aware of the recent attacks and killings and she is using the lesson on Minidoka to connect that violence to the historical violence Asian Americans faced in Idaho.
“These are underprivileged kids,” Keller-Mann said. “We want them to see what else is going on in the world and want to give them these opportunities to learn outside of themselves.”
Keller-Mann said the students have been slow to grasp the lessons about the Minidoka Historical Site, but she thinks that will change once the class visits the site.
“When you actually visit a historical place where something has happened, there is a special feeling that overcomes you when you get there,” Keller-Mann said. “When you walk in, it hits you.” She recalls visiting Manzanar herself, which is a Japanese-American internment camp in California.
“When the kids go in and realize what has happened, it overwhelms you with feelings, I don’t know what it is, but it hits you,” she said.
The personal artifacts in the trunk, like the baseball glove used by Japanese-American adults and children to play baseball at the camp, can be used to connect students to the history, Ikeda said.
“(The Minidoka historical site) is a place-based educational site, when folks come out here, we take them into the barracks, the mess hall, into our visitors center,” Ikeda said. “That is something we can provide to people and we can challenge them to consider these stories of civil liberties being violated, these stories of resistance, questions of loyalty. We can ask them how to relate this to stories of today.”
Chivers said she also sees the trunk as an extension of information in the Idaho State Museum about Minidoka.
She said the Minidoka Traveling Trunk has been popular since it was released, with lots of requests coming in from teachers wanting to utilize the trunk in their classrooms.
There are three different traveling trunks that the historical society has assembled, but just two of the Minidoka trunks. The Minidoka trunk has been popular, according to museum staff. Chivers said four teachers have requested it since March.
Keller-Mann said the personal artifacts and stories of people in the camp help students connect to the history.
“We want to bring in that connection, to give them a personal connection to what happened,” she said.