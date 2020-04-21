Pat Day Hartwell, a Democrat from Nampa, is running for a seat in the Idaho House of Representatives.
She's poised to face former Nampa City Councilman Bruce Skaug, a Republican, in the November general election; neither face an opponent in the May 19 primary.
Day Hartwell owns a small sheep farm just west of Nampa and has a spinning and weaving shop. She's been active in victims' rights work for 35 years, including as former director of the Rape Response and Crime Victim Center in Idaho Falls, as a paralegal, and as founder the Idaho Network to Stop Violence Against Women.
Day Hartwell ran for this seat in 2018 against incumbent Rep. Robert Anderst, who is not seeking reelection this year.
"Day Hartwell is a strong believer in civil rights, increasing the minimum wage, improving medical coverage for all, increased educational funding, business and farm growth, protection of public lands and criminal justice reform," according to her campaign announcement.
Day Hartwell is the secretary of the Treasure Valley National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, state committeewoman for the Canyon County Democrats, and a member of the Idaho Native Daughters. She's been married for 52 years, has two children and three granddaughters.