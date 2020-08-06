NAMPA — Nampa City Council on Monday approved reduced sewer rate increases and kept domestic water rates the same for residential customers.
In 2018, Nampa voters approved a $165 million sewer revenue bond to pay for mandatory improvements to the city's wastewater treatment plant. The investment estimated a gradual increase in sewer rates by approximately 16.75% each year through 2026. Construction at the plant is expected to be completed in 2025.
Council members, however, limited the increase to 8% for residential sewer rates, which take effect Oct. 1, due to economic concerns related to COVID-19.
The 8% increase would effectively cut the city's sewer revenues from residents for FY2021 by more than half, decreasing the city's overall sewer revenue by about $1.1 million, according to Nampa's Public Works Business Manager Jacob Allen. For the average customer, it means a savings of about $3 per month.
The council will reevaluate domestic water and sewer rates in February. The council approved increases to domestic water and wastewater hookup fees at the meeting, which are payments new sewer customers make to the city to be a part of its wastewater system.
Domestic water hookup fees went from $1,097 to $1,145, a 4.3% increase. Wastewater hookup fees largely depends on what the customer will use the system for, such as industrial or domestic use. Most residents would not qualify as an industrial user. A non-industrial customer who would pay $1,711 currently would see that fee go up to $2,039, a $19.1% increase.
For more information on wastewater hookup fees, visit cityofnampa.us/642/Wastewater-Division, and for more information on domestic water hookup fees, visit cityofnampa.us/292/Waterworks-Division.