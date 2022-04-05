Sen. Jeff Agenborad, R-Nampa, was recently presented the bi-partisan legislator of the year award by the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association.
The association's Legislator Recognition Program recognizes members of the Idaho House or Senate or the state’s Congressional delegation for their leadership and support on important public policy matters impacting law enforcement and public safety.
“It is my honor to be named Legislator of the Year by those who I admire and support," Agenbroad said in a news release. "I have always backed the blue and appreciate what our law enforcement officers do for us every day. A safe society is a free society. Thank you to the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, and those they represent, for putting it on the line to protect our great state.”
The backdrop for the award considered Idaho's growth, the changing demographics of the state, and the impact the influx of people into Idaho has had at the local and municipal levels, the release said. As the state has grown, it has increased the volume and complexity of the caseload for law enforcement, heightened the demand for local departments, both large and small communities, cross-border issues, school safety and security, and other priorities, the release said.
“Senator Agenbroad understands public safety, criminal justice and law enforcement legislation, administrative rules, and policy initiatives and how they impact communities across the state of Idaho," Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff, president of the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, said in the release. "He continues to show strong support for the types of measures that will improve public safety. He was willing to provide input, receive feedback, and identify opportunities to help solve some of the existing and emerging policy challenges. We felt Senator Agenbroad did more for our association and understands the challenges facing police chiefs and our partners than any other legislator in 2022.”
The Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, founded in 1968, exists to be a public voice on social and professional issues related to law enforcement in the state of Idaho, the release said. The members include police chiefs, command staff, frontline officers, former chiefs, and others.