NAMPA — The city of Nampa and the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council are accepting feedback online for a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Karcher Road.
“The planned roundabout is designed to accommodate commercial freight traffic,” Nampa Senior Transportation Planner Clair Bowman said in a statement. “Franklin Boulevard is a critical freight corridor for our area. Improvements will allow this corridor to operate safely and efficiently well into the future.”
A public hearing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 30 at the Nampa Civic Center (311 Third St. S.) in the North Home Federal room. Written and verbal testimony about the project will be accepted until April 6.
Written responses can be submitted online at cityofnampa.us/1398/Franklin-Boulevard-Karcher-Road-Project.
Congestion at the intersection, a half-mile north of Interstate 84, is expected to reach “unacceptable levels” in the next 20 years, according to the city. The roundabout plan is designed to improve safety and traffic flow. Among the options, the roundabout was the lowest cost and had the lowest maintenance costs. The intersection is currently a four-way stop.
Nampa proposed the roundabout after a 2017 study and input from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.
The city will use $1,673,000 from an Idaho Transportation Department Freight Program grant to design and construct the proposed improvements. Design plans are expected to be finalized by the end of this year with construction taking place in 2022-23.