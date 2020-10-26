NAMPA — The city of Nampa is considering merging the city’s fire department with the rural fire district and is seeking community feedback until Oct. 30 on the plan.
The Nampa Fire Department has seen an increase in service calls since at least 2017, according to a city press release. The increase has slowed the department’s response time.
The department’s goal response time is 6 minutes and 20 seconds. Last year, the 90th percentile response time for the Nampa Fire Department was 8 minutes and 17 seconds, and it continues to increase each year.
Nampa officials have worked with a third-party consultant on the issue for more than a year. The consultant recommended multiple options, including consolidating the Nampa Fire Department and Nampa Fire Protection District.
Nampa has five fire stations, the last of which was built in 2007, according to Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter. The city also is considering building a sixth fire station in the southwest region of Nampa. Merging with the rural fire district would help the city access additional funds to support a new fire station, Carpenter said.
Residents are asked to provide input on the consolidation plan by completing an online survey at slido.com, using the event code “nampafire.” Printed surveys are available at Nampa City Hall or at upcoming town hall meetings.
The city is hosting two town hall meetings residents can attend to share information about the proposed consolidation. The first meeting is at noon Tuesday at Fire Station 4 at 2112 West Flamingo Ave. The second is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fire Station 2 at 1001 E. Greenhurst Road.Residents also can get information in a virtual presentation available at cityofnampa.us/fire. Residents also can watch the livestream of the first town hall meeting at the city of Nampa’s website.
Residents who have additional questions or concerns can contact the Nampa Fire Department by emailing nfdfireadmin@cityofnampa.us.