NAMPA — Mayor Debbie Kling is seeking applications from Nampa residents interested in filling a city council seat soon to be vacated by Councilman Rick Hogaboam, who was named the city’s new chief of staff in December.
Residents interested in potentially serving are encouraged to submit a letter and resume outlining their qualifications and community involvement, along with a completed application, to mayor@cityofnampa.us.
The deadline to submit an application for the council’s Seat 3 is at 5 p.m. Jan. 6, the same day as Hogaboam’s last meeting as a council member, according to a press release.
Kling will form a committee to appoint Hogaboam’s replacement on the council, city spokeswoman Amy Bowman said previously. Kling said the committee would include herself, two council members, at least one city staff member and at least two Nampa residents.
Kling is expected to announce the recommended appointment to the Nampa City Council for approval by Feb. 3. The remaining term for the Seat 3 position expires January 2022.
There are also several open positions on city boards and commissions, including the Airport Commission, the Arts and Historic Preservation Commission, the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, the Council on Aging and the Golf Commission.
Applicants for boards and commissions will be interviewed by special hiring committees, which will provide recommendations to Mayor Kling. Recommended applicants will be confirmed by the Nampa City Council.
For more information on all openings and the application process, visit cityofnampa.us/serve.