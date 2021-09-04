NAMPA — Cases of illness, including many COVID-19 infections, have risen sharply across the Nampa School District since its first day of school on Aug. 19.
The district is currently missing 20% of its students due to illness, said Kathleen Tuck, communications director for the district. As of publication, the district counts 103 confirmed cases of students with COVID-19, and 10 for staff for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.
The district decided to close Snake River Elementary school for two days: Friday, Sept. 3, and Tuesday, Sept. 7. The school already had a planned closure for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6. Officials are hopeful that the days off will give the district a chance to do a deep clean in the school, and will provide students and staff a chance to recover before resuming school on Wednesday, Tuck said.
It’s unknown what percentage of missing students have fallen ill with COVID-19. Some parents have called in to say that their children tested positive for COVID-19, while others may have just reported being ill, Tuck said. Yet others may be quarantining from exposure to someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus. There are also other illnesses going around at various school sites.
The district also decided to temporarily close Snake River Elementary school due to one-third of its teachers being out sick and difficulty finding substitute teachers.
Eleven teachers are unable to report to work at the elementary school, Tuck said. The district made the decision to temporarily close the school because there are not enough substitute teachers in the district collectively to cover the absent teachers at that school as well as teachers absent at other schools in the district, Tuck said.
“What we want to do is have a really positive learning environment, and it’s really hard to have a safe and positive and successful learning environment when you don’t have teachers and you don’t have substitutes,” Tuck said.
The numbers coming out of the district are predictable for a district that does not require universal masking when faced with the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, said Dr. David Pate, retired president and CEO of St. Luke’s health system and a member of Gov. Little’s Coronavirus Working Group.
“What is amazing is that school leaders and school boards continue to seem surprised by this because it just doesn’t make sense,” Pate said. “You cannot put kids in a situation with a more contagious virus and take fewer precautions and expect that you’re going to perform better than the previous year.”
The state of Idaho has a philosophy of “local control,” meaning it leaves local school policy decisions to school boards rather than the state telling districts what to do, Pate said.
“Our problem is not that the state or some higher power hasn’t required masks in schools. Our problem is that school boards that are charged with this responsibility and charged with the responsibility of protecting the students and the communities are in many cases utterly failing us,” Pate said.
“It’s not like the answer’s not known. It’s not like the guidance hasn’t been given,” he said.
In addition to people getting sick and not being able to work, the district’s struggles stem in part from difficulty hiring staff.
“All we know is that people are not applying,” Tuck said. “They’re not applying to work in our lunchrooms, they’re not applying to be substitute teachers. They’re not applying to drive buses. And so it’s squeezing us from every direction.”
Since school in August, some administrators and staff members have worked to fill substitute roles and other staffing shortages, Tuck said. Some have gone to schools during lunchtime to serve food because the school is short-staffed, Tuck said. The district also has struggled to fill bus driver positions and having enough staff to drive its routes, despite having consolidating some routes prior to the start of school, Tuck said.
To keep students learning in person, the district is encouraging students and staff to stay home if sick, practice social distancing, wear masks in crowded social situations, and frequently wash their hands, Tuck said.
The school’s Back-to-School Plan for the school year states that if at a given school, “there is an outbreak of confirmed COVID-19 cases that exceeds more than 3% of the student body, the district will reach out to local health officials for their recommended guidance." Measures taken could include notifying parents, cleaning and sanitizing, and contact tracing, the document says.
The district communicates with local health officials on a regular basis, Tuck said.