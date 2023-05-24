NAMPA — Learning gaps are normal for kids. Summers spent running through splash pads and slurping lemonade don’t exactly equal learning retention. Teachers are prepared for those gaps, but they weren’t necessarily ready for the chasms created by the pandemic.
A study conducted by Harvard and Stanford universities revealed that as a state, Idaho lost nearly five months of learning in math and reading post pandemic. According to the study, 131 students in Nampa School District had nine months of math learning loss and nearly 11 months in reading learning loss. The average public school student in the United States in grades three through eight lost the equivalent of a half year of learning in math and a quarter of a year in reading, according to the study. And those subjects aren’t the only things that suffered during the pandemic.
“These are non-traditional gaps,” Scott Knopp, Nampa School District director of curriculum and instruction, said. “You would be hard-pressed to find an educator that wouldn’t say that the lack of social interaction in the structured environment showed up right away.”
Curriculum is designed to include behavior, to a certain extent. After kids returned from the pandemic, learning gaps were expected, but teachers were spending much more time teaching students “how to play school,” Knopp said.
“We have certainly seen a spike in behaviors and it really is that skill of being a student,” Steve LaBau, executive director of secondary education at the Nampa School District, said. “The impact at the middle and high school level has also been significant, but it’s unprecedented at the elementary level.”
Those behaviors have to do with a lack of socialization in a structured environment, Knopp said. The older the student was when the pandemic hit, the quicker their ability has been to recall the routine of school, whereas younger kids don’t have as much school experience to lean on.
“We just never came back from spring break,” Rod McPherson, second-grade teacher at Willow Creek Elementary School, said. “You had all these plans for what you’re going to do to get these kids where they needed to be by the end of the year and instead you basically became a television program that they turned on at a certain hour of the day to get their lessons.”
Everything he had learned in college, refocusing and redirecting students, was suddenly not at his disposal.
“There’s no such thing as proximity when you’re on a computer screen,” McPherson said. “You’re trying to conduct lessons while their teenage brother or sister is having a conversation with somebody else that would not be appropriate for a classroom environment.”
The kids he had in his class in 2021, as a result of the pandemic, had lower test scores and wider learning gaps coming into second grade than they would have been without the pandemic. It makes sense that kids suffered socially too, McPherson said.
“You get good at what you practice, and if you don’t practice interacting with other kids appropriately, then you don’t get good at that,” McPherson said. “Kids have to learn how to interact with one another. I think, even on an adult level, we saw how quickly people’s soft skills started to deteriorate after being quarantined for a relatively short period of time.”
Teachers like McPherson are spending more time dealing with behavioral tendencies than they were before the pandemic. It usually shakes out to a couple more kids having issues than usual, McPherson said.
The good news is, parents can help, McPherson said.
“The importance of going to school seems to be kind of ebbing,” McPherson said. “If we can get them here, that’s when we can make miracles happen.”
It’s also important for kids to know that they can do hard things. Being behind doesn’t mean a student cannot learn or catch up, McPherson said. The power of positive thinking is something McPherson has worked hard to teach his students. Something as simple as adding “yet” to the end of a sentence has helped his students, McPherson said.
“We still have the expectation that they can tack on a year’s worth of learning, or more, regardless of where they start,” McPherson said.
Teachers, McPherson said, are already seeing what they’ve known all along: kids are resilient.
“I know it feels worrisome that these kids are a little bit behind,” McPherson said. “But it’s going to be OK.”
It’s possible for school districts and teachers to get students back on track, McPherson said.
“Some of these kids need a little more love,” McPherson said. “This is about relationships. Relationships were severed during COVID. We have to, as a community, reestablish these relationships.”
Correcting the learning gaps created by the pandemic, both on a curriculum and behavioral level, is something the district is working to solve quickly, Knopp said.
“It’s just kind of uncharted waters,” Knopp said. “By and large, kids are kids, but they’ve also come back to us with some different characteristics and things that we have never seen before.”
In response to the learning loss, both behavioral and subject wide, Nampa School District has become more intentional, providing targeted interventions in every school.
“Each of our secondary schools has a block of time where they can provide that targeted intervention time across the building,” LaBau said. “So if a student is struggling in a particular content area, even at the high school, there’s a day or two a week where they can receive some targeted support for that.”
Learning is all about having the right mentors around, LaBau said.
“We also know that it’s the adults working with kids that are going to have the biggest impact,” Knopp said. “Resources help us do our job, but the reality is, there is no one resource out there that gets the job done. If there was, everybody would have it.”
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com
