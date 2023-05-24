Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — Learning gaps are normal for kids. Summers spent running through splash pads and slurping lemonade don’t exactly equal learning retention. Teachers are prepared for those gaps, but they weren’t necessarily ready for the chasms created by the pandemic.

A study conducted by Harvard and Stanford universities revealed that as a state, Idaho lost nearly five months of learning in math and reading post pandemic. According to the study, 131 students in Nampa School District had nine months of math learning loss and nearly 11 months in reading learning loss. The average public school student in the United States in grades three through eight lost the equivalent of a half year of learning in math and a quarter of a year in reading, according to the study. And those subjects aren’t the only things that suffered during the pandemic.

Learning Loss

Rod McPherson answers a question from one of his second-grade students at Willow Creek Elementary School in Nampa on Wednesday. 
Learning Loss

Students in Rod McPherson’s second-grade class erupt in applause as one of their classmates achieves a goal at Willow Creek Elementary School in Nampa on Wednesday.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

Recommended for you

Load comments