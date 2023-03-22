The Nampa School District saw an uptick in bullying incidents during the 2021-2022 school year, but the number of incidents still fell below pre-pandemic levels.
District officials presented the data during a school board meeting on Monday.
During the 2018-19 school year, the district reported 192 bullying incidents; for the 2019-20 school year, the district reported 132 incidents, according to a document presented by Anita Christenson Koons, assessment and safety administrator for the district. The district only reported four incidents during the 2020-21 school year, less than a year from the beginning of the pandemic. That school year began with virtual classes before transitioning to hybrid learning, and eventually, in-person instruction, said Kathleen Tuck, the district’s communications director, via email.
The 2021-22 school year saw an uptick, with 119 incidents, Christenson Koons said. Data on bullying incidents for the current school year were not discussed.
Another notable bright spot in the data was a decrease in bullying by third- and fourth-graders over the years. In 2021-22, the district reported just six incidents in both of those grades, down from 43 third-grade incidents and 38 fourth-grade incidents in 2018-19. In 2019-20, there were seven third-grade incidents and nine fourth-grade incidents.
Superintendent Gregg Russell said while it would be difficult to pinpoint what drove that trend, the district had begun some efforts to improve the sense of community in elementary schools during the 2018-19 school year, including morning meetings teachers facilitated with their students, though the pandemic’s advent may have made it harder to continue those efforts in the years that followed, he said.
Teachers also receive training every year about how to identify bullying, which may have allowed them to more immediately address it, he said.
“All of those may play into it, but it is a pretty significant drop,” Russell said. “Hopefully it stays that way.”
Another topic discussed at the meeting was risk threat assessments submitted by district staff. If a student makes a threat against a staff member or another student, the staff initiate a risk and threat assessment to determine the seriousness of the threat and what course of action the district should take.
An example of a threat would be if a student said they were planning to beat up another student, said Interim Deputy Superintendent Waylon Yarbough.
The number of reports submitted each year was usually in the 90s, with the exception of the 2020-21 school year, which saw only 35 assessments submitted, according to slides presented by district officials Monday.
In contrast, district staff have already submitted 133 such assessments so far for the 2022-23 school year.
Russell said several causes could explain the bump. Teachers and staff may be more versed in how to prepare such reports, he said. Another possibility is that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted student behaviors, with more students experiencing a loss of control of emotions, which is referred to as experiencing dysregulation, he said.
Desiree Roberts, a second-grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, echoed that idea during the public comment portion of the meeting. Whereas historically, an elementary school might have one to four students who experience dysregulation, it now seems like elementary schools have four or more students per grade who experience dysregulation, she said.
“Obviously, we maintain classroom management very well, but we are seeing more extreme cases that take away the learning for that bigger population of students that are having to deal with that crisis student,” Roberts said.
Other “major behaviors” the district tracks across grade levels include harassment, physical aggression, and possession of drugs and alcohol.
When an incident occurs, district staff and officials work to try and provide services to the student that will help address the behavior. For example, a student might be sent to a counselor for help, said Laurie Maughn, the district’s executive director of elementary education. Or if they need even more support, the district would work to create an individualized behavior plan that might include help from a counselor or direct instruction, she said.
Hiring more autism specialists who can provide direct interaction with those students is another example of helpful support resource, Yarbough said.
These challenges are not going away, but the district can work toward better supporting both staff and students, he said.
“It’s not a solvable thing,” Yarbough said. “It’s something we can work to address and continue to work to address because that’s part of what we do as educators.”