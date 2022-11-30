The Nampa School District Board approved a resolution Monday night to bring a $210.2 million bond before voters in March 2023.
Trustee Marco Valle said the bond would allow the district to continue to provide high quality education for students.
“I want to shoot for the stars, and I don't think $220 million is the stars because actually the need is much greater than that … much greater than that,” Valle said. “But this is what’s going to get us through another 10, 20 years.”
The bond would pay for a suite of projects, including $100 million to replace Nampa High School, $25.5 million to replace Centennial Elementary School, $30 million for a new career and technical education center, and $4.6 million toward West Middle School renovations and capital renewal projects.
The bond will cost approximately $32 per $100,000 of assessed home value after the homeowner’s deduction, according to a press release from the district. It will require a two-thirds majority in favor to pass.
At a previous board meeting, district officials estimated that the district has accumulated approximately $84 million in deferred maintenance costs, as previously reported. The average age of the school's buildings is 42 years old, as previously reported.
Valle, Trustees Mandy Simpson and Brook Taylor and Chair Jeff Kirkman voted in favor of the resolution. Trustee Tracey Pearson voted nay.
Kirkman said the board has received some emails from the public saying they are concerned that even if the increase to the tax burden is considered minimal, it will still be felt by some.
Trustee Tracey Pearson said she did not think it would be the right time to run the bond, citing economic uncertainties like inflation and volatile markets.
“The community is very burdened right now,” she said. “It’s not that I don’t think the schools need things. I just think that we have been asking taxpayers a lot of taxpaying money.”
Interim Superintendent Gregg Russell said the timing of the bond makes sense because the two most recently passed bonds will be paid off in the next two years.
The last time the district passed a bond was in 2007, for $38.5 million; in 2005, patrons in the district passed a $45 million bond. Money from the 2005 bond was used to build Endeavor Elementary, Lake Ridge Elementary, and Lone Star Middle School, as well as provide athletic facilities updates at Columbia High School, and general facilities maintenance, Russell said. The 2007 bond went toward property acquisitions and upgrades to Nampa High, he said.
Asking voters to approve a bond is a fair way for the district to get the funds it needs for schools facilities, Simpson said. Some patrons have asked the board why the board is asking for any money, while others have asked why the board is not asking for more, she said.
“And so in my heart, this is the middle ground and the responsible amount to ask for,” and to let voters decide if they agree, Simpson said.
Trustee Brook Taylor also said she supported the resolution.
“I think that the community has a lot of time to decide what they want to do … but I do think we have to be good stewards of the need within this district,” Taylor said. “My children are still in public school, regardless of how people feel about that.”
Kirkman instructed district staff to begin working on a webpage that would answer frequently asked questions about the bond. Now that the resolution has passed, the district will also be working on a mailer to all households about the bond, Russell said.