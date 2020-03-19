NAMPA — Nampa School District schools will begin online instruction on March 31 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release.
Virtual student instruction will resume on March 31 following spring break. District and school offices will be open during normal office hours starting March 30 to answer questions and assist students and families.
District offices and schools will be closed beginning March 20 for spring break. Following the break, teachers will use March 30 as a final preparation day before launching online/distance instruction on March 31.
Online instruction will continue for at least that week, at which point officials will evaluate and make a decision on whether or not the district can bring students back to the classroom.
A grab-and-go school lunch program will be put into effect on March 30 at bus stops in areas of high need.
For families with no access to the internet, all Nampa School District school buildings will have outdoor coverage for about 50 devices at a time by March 31.