NAMPA — The Nampa School District is calling for applications for a new school board trustee to fill the Zone 2 seat vacated by Mike Kipp.
The board declared the seat vacant after accepting Kipp’s resignation at a special meeting on Saturday, Feb. 5. Kipp submitted his resignation in late January, citing challenges in helping the district make decisions during the pandemic and “demoralizing” arguments about the validity of the pandemic that took attention away from students, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
Kipp’s resignation follows the inauguration of three new school board members — Tracey Pearson, Brook Taylor, and Jeff Kirkman — who have expressed support for parental choice in pandemic precautions, such as masking, and for community input in curriculum development for topics such as race and Social Emotional Learning.
The new trustee would serve the remainder of Kipp’s term, through December of 2023, according to a press release from the district.
The application deadline is Feb. 22 at noon, and application packets should be emailed to Board Clerk Krissy LaMont at c_klamont@nsd131.org.
To be eligible, applicants must be a registered voter who lives in the district’s Zone 2. Eligibility can be determined by visiting the district’s address lookup tool at https://app.guidek12.com/nampaid/school_search/current/.
Application packets should include a cover letter, resume, and answers to a series of questions, including, “What do you believe the Board of Trustees’ role should be in leading the district?” and “What is your vision for the role of public education and, if appointed, what will your priorities be as a trustee?” The complete list of questions can be viewed on the district’s website.
Each trustee will review each application, the release says. A special board meeting will be held to narrow down the candidate pool, if necessary, on Feb. 28. At that meeting, the board will select candidates to go on for review at another special board meeting that will be scheduled the week of March 7. At that second special meeting, trustees will select a finalist who will be sworn in at the regular meeting on March 14.
Dr. Paula Kellerer, the district’s superintendent, also resigned last week. She submitted her resignation to the school board on Friday, Feb. 4. Though Kellerer had held the job since 2017, she found herself ready to leave as the pandemic made a division between her and the board worse and eroded “a vision that puts children first,” she wrote in her resignation letter.
In the special board meeting on Feb. 5, the board appointed Gregg Russell, the assistant superintendent, to be interim superintendent through the end of the school year, according to Idaho Education News. The board may open the position for applications at the end of the school year, or it may renew Russell’s appointment for another year. Russell has said he plans to apply for the job when it opens.