NAMPA — The Nampa School District is offering grab-and-go lunches at several locations every weekday until schools are physically back in session.
From March 30 to April 3, all children 18 and under, or their parent or guardian, can pick up a sack lunch, according to the school district’s website. District spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck said the district expects to hand out about 5,000 lunches per day.
Grab-and-go sack lunch service will be available at the following school sites from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
- West Middle School, 28 S. Midland Blvd.
- Central Elementary, 1415 Fifth St.
- Centennial Elementary, 522 Mason Lane
- Endeavor Elementary, 2824 E. Victory Road
- Iowa Elementary, 626 W. Iowa Ave.
- Sherman Elementary, 1521 E. Sherman Ave.
- Snake River Elementary, 500 Stampede Drive
- Willow Creek Elementary, 198 N. Elementary Lane
Of Nampa School District’s approximately 14,000 students, roughly 10% qualify as homeless, and even more come from low-income households. Since the school district closed schools earlier in March, officials have been working on ways to get food to students who need it. Two weeks ago, district officials delivered meals directly to students’ houses.
For students without access to transportation, the district will also deliver sack lunches via school buses to several stops around the community. The full schedule of bus stops is available on the district’s website, nsd131.org.
