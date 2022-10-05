Gregg Russell

Nampa Assistant Superintendent Gregg Russell was appointed as the district’s interim superintendent Feb. 5 after Paula Kellerer’s resignation. 

 Kyle Pfannenstiel/Idaho Education News

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Oct. 4 on IdahoEdNews.org.

An Illinois-based firm will help the Nampa School District find a new superintendent.

Recommended for you

Load comments