The Nampa School Districton Thursday expanded its meal service times and locations for students and the community. Starting Monday, the district's meals will also include breakfast for the following day.
All children ages 1 to 18, or their parent or guardian, can pick up a sack lunch. Grab-and-go sack lunch service will be available for children at the following Nampa school sites from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays:
- East Valley Middle School, 4085 E. Greenhurst Road
- West Middle School, 28 S. Midland Blvd.
- South Middle School, 229 W. Greenhurst Road
- Central Elementary, 1415 5th St.
- Centennial Elementary, 522 Mason Lane
- Endeavor Elementary, 2824 E. Victory Road
- Franklin D Roosevelt Elementary, 1901 W. Roosevelt Ave.
- Greenhurst Elementary, 1701 Discovery Place, Nampa
- Iowa Elementary, 626 W. Iowa Ave.
- Park Ridge Elementary, 3313 Parkridge Drive
- Ronald Reagan Elementary, 3400 Southside Blvd.
- Sherman Elementary, 1521 E. Sherman Ave.
- Snake River Elementary, 500 Stampede Drive
- Willow Creek Elementary, 198 N. Elementary Lane
To ensure students without access to transportation can still receive lunches, the district will be delivering sack lunches via school buses to several stops. Any child between the ages of 1 and 18, or their parent or guardian, may pick up a sack lunch at these stops. Each stop is 10 minutes.
Bus leaves Centennial Elementary at 11:44 a.m. Arrival times:
- 11:54 a.m.: Gateway School, 94 N. Canyon
- 12:07 p.m.: Lyons Park tennis courts on Davis Avenue
- 12:28 p.m.: 12 St. S. and 12 Ave. S. (curb by new Grocery Outlet)
Bus leaves Central Elementary at 11:30 a.m. Arrival times:
- 11:38 a.m.: 13th Ave. N. at 7th St. N. (pool area)
- 11:57 a.m.: 2nd St. N at 17th Ave. N. (Indian Creek Park)
- 12:11 p.m.: 1st St. S. at 18th Ave. N. (Legacy Seed)
- 12:29 p.m.: Nampa Civic Center
Bus leaves Endeavor Elementary at 11:30 a.m. Arrival times:
- 11:37 a.m.: Garrity Blvd. at N. Venice St. (Howard's Tackle Shop)
- 11:56 a.m.: N. Happy Valley Road at E. Orchard Ave. (Gateway Station Apartments)
- 12:10 p.m.: N. 44th St. at Airport Road
- 12:25 p.m.: Airport Road at Garrity RV Park
Bus leaves Iowa Elementary at 11:30 a.m. Arrival times:
- 11:38 a.m.: Skyview High School (by tennis courts)
- 11:56 a.m.: Elder St. at Hawaii Ave.
- 12:10 p.m.: 504 E. Florida Ave. (Port of Hope)
- 12:25 p.m.: Sunnyridge Road at Liberty Park (by playground equipment)
Bus leaves Sherman Elementary at 11:30 a.m. Arrival times:
- 11:37 a.m.: Common area east side of Greenbelt on Iowa Ave.
- 11:50 a.m.: S. Chestnut St. at Connecticut Ave. (by power plant(
- 12:08 a.m.: E. Sheridan Ave. at S. Ivy St. (Hope Park)
- 12:24 p.m.: 21st Ave. S. at 5th St. S. (Eastside Park)
Bus leaves Snake River Elementary at 11:30 a.m. Arrival times:
- 11:40 a.m.: Birch Lane at Watercress Ave.
- 11:54 a.m.: E. Orah Way at E. Brandts Creek Way (by pool)
- 12:14 p.m.: 4th Ave. N at 9th St. N.
- 12:29 p.m.: 1st Ave N. at N. Gateway St. (Gateway Apartments)
- 12:45 p.m.: 9th Ave. N. at 6th St. N. (Church of the Rockies)
Bus leaves Willow Creek Elementary at 11:30 a.m. Arrival times:
- 11:37 a.m.: Lone Star Road at N. Bluestone Drive
- 11:49 a.m.: N. Tiaga Ave. at W. Dew Mist Drive (Sunset Oaks Park)
- 12:02 p.m.: Lone Star Road at N. Amaya Way
- 12:19 p.m.: W. Orchard Ave. at N. Lotus Springs Way
- 12:34 p.m.: 571 Caldwell Blvd. (Country Living trailer park)
- 12:47 p.m.: W. Orchard Ave. at N. Horton St
Bus leaves West Middle School at 11 a.m. Arrival times:
- 11:14 a.m.: S. Lexis Lane at S. Lexis Way
- 11:28 a.m.: Osborne Park/S. Avondale Ave.
- 11:52 a.m.: 9031 Lakeshore Drive (Lakeshore Market)
- 12:11 p.m.: Hillview Drive at Boothill Drive
- 12:26 p.m.: Dry Lake Road at West Stage Coach
For families with no internet access, all Nampa School District school buildings will have outdoor coverage for about 50 devices at a time. Several providers including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are waiving data overage charges or late fees for the duration. The district is also pursuing other options for connectivity for families, including several hotspots that can be checked out by families until they are gone.
Sparklight (formerly Cable One) is offering free Wi-Fi spots, including in Nampa at its office, 2101 E. Karcher Road; Orah Brandt Park (East Quaker and Orah Way in Nampa); and Skyview Park (East Cottage and Blakeslee).
The district began online classes Tuesday.