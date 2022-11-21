...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
A special education teacher with the Nampa School District has been arrested and placed on administrative leave.
Jefferson John Davis has been a teacher at West Middle School since 2014, according to district spokesperson Kathleen Tuck. Davis was placed on administrative leave "and has not been in the classroom" since Oct. 21, Tuck stated in a press release.
The release also noted that Davis' arrest did not occur on school property.
According to the Canyon County Jail's online arrest records, a man with the same name as Davis was arrested on Nov. 16 and charged with forcible penetration by use of a foreign object and video voyeurism. Both are felonies.
Davis, 50, had his bond set at $1 million, according to online court records. He remained in the Canyon County Detention Center as of Monday.