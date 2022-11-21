Idaho Press police lights stock image (copy)

A special education teacher with the Nampa School District has been arrested and placed on administrative leave. 

Jefferson John Davis has been a teacher at West Middle School since 2014, according to district spokesperson Kathleen Tuck. Davis was placed on administrative leave "and has not been in the classroom" since Oct. 21, Tuck stated in a press release. 

