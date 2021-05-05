NAMPA — Columbia, Nampa and Skyview high schools will hold in-person graduation ceremonies at the Ford Idaho Center, the Nampa School District announced Wednesday.
Since the Idaho Center is no longer limiting attendance, graduates can invite as many people as they want.
Nampa School District “strongly encourages” people to wear masks while inside. The events also will be livestreamed online.
"We're just really pleased our (COVID-19) case numbers are down and we’re able to have this traditional milestone for our students," district spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck said.
Union High School will hold a ceremony at the Northwest Nazarene University Brandt Center. Treasure Valley Leadership Academy will celebrate outdoors at Lakeview Park. NOVA, the district’s online school, will have a virtual ceremony along with a hat-toss celebration at Park Ridge Field.
TVLA launched in fall 2017 with freshmen only, and NOVA started for K-12 in the fall of 2020, so this will be the first graduation ceremony for each of those programs.
Last year, Nampa postponed graduation ceremonies in May. They took place in July when the district deemed it safer, but several restrictions, including limited attendance, were in place.
Throughout this school year, the Nampa School District repeatedly switched formats, moving between online, hybrid and in-person models while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. When high school students returned to in-person class four days a week in late March, students had mixed feelings.
In late April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased guidelines to say fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks outdoors unless in big crowds.
“We recognize this is really important to students and families to mark this milestone in their lives," Tuck said.
Nampa School District graduation calendar
May 19: TVLA. 11 a.m. at Lakeview Park
May 19: NOVA. 5 p.m. (Virtual); Hat Toss Ceremony 7 p.m. at Park Ridge Field
May 19: Nampa PREP. 6:30 p.m. at Nampa High School Little Theater
May 20: Union High School. 7 p.m. at NNU Brandt Center
May 21: Gateways. 10:45 a.m. at Gateways
May 24: Nampa High School. 7 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center
May 25: Skyview High School Graduation. 7 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center
May 26: Columbia High School Graduation. 7 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center