NAMPA — Due to teacher shortages, the Nampa School District Board is considering offering a sign-on bonus for some new teachers, and a retention bonus for teachers who are staying on, but tabled the discussion to its July 25 meeting.
“As competitive as it is to hire right now, that might be beneficial for us,” said Interim Superintendent Gregg Russell at the district’s board meeting Monday night.
Trustees and administrators present at the meeting expressed differing opinions about the merits of a sign-on bonus. Ultimately, trustees voted 4-1 in favor of tabling the discussion until the board’s meeting on Monday, July 25.
As of Monday evening, the district was short 15 elementary school teacher staff and 18 secondary school staff, said Randy Dewey, director of finance for the district. About 10 days earlier, those figures were double, he said. The elementary schools most affected are Sherman, Ronald Reagan, Snake River, and Owyhee Elementary schools, Russell said.
Russell and Board Chair Jeff Kirkman suggested targeting the sign-on bonuses to hires at elementary schools given shortages there.
Last summer, there were a significant number of teacher candidates who interviewed with the district early in the day but then interviewed with another school district later in the day, Russell said. Giving hiring staff the ability to offer a sign-on bonus might help sway applicants, he said.
“If we could have that flexibility, we think that would help us with our hiring needs right now,” Russell said.
Trustee Brook Taylor said that every industry is facing hiring difficulties. She wondered if the money could be better spent in a different way, such as helping teachers outfit their classrooms.
The board also discussed providing a retention bonus to existing teachers. Some in the district have expressed concern that the amount paid through a sign-on bonus should not exceed the amount of a retention bonus paid to a teacher who is staying on, Dewey said.
Taylor said she had been under the impression that the board had previously approved a $500 retention bonus, but Russell said the board had approved giving a minimum $500 retention bonus without settling on the exact amount that would be given.
Trustee Mandy Simpson moved to pay everyone a $1,000 bonus, whether it be a sign-on bonus for new people or a retention bonus for teachers who are staying, but the motion was not seconded.
Dewey noted that teachers in the district are already scheduled to get a bonus of $1,560 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which was approved by leaders at the state level. This is in addition to other allocations given to staff recently, he said.
Trustee Marco Valle said though he was concerned about people’s impressions of the board tabling a decision on bonuses, he was not in support of approving a specific amount at Monday’s meeting.
“I appreciate the teachers, and I think through budget and through money that’s coming in, I think we’re doing good for them,” he said. “And I think throwing more money to everybody is not being fiscally sound, not a wise way to be really careful.”
Trustee Tracey Pearson also expressed an interest in getting information from district staff on additional money teachers have received.
Simpson voted against the motion to table the discussion until the next meeting, saying that she wants trustees to be prepared to vote, but has been “wrestling with these numbers for months now.”