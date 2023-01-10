The Nampa School District Board’s meeting Monday night moved efficiently through a range of topics, including choosing board leadership and approving a new classroom environment policy that guides what teachers are allowed to hang on their classroom walls.
Board members voted to make Brook Taylor its new chair, a role which had been held by Jeff Kirkman.
Here are some highlights from the meeting.
LAMONT REAPPOINTED AS BOARD CLERK
January marks a year into office for three of five boardmembers — Jeff Kirkman, Brook Taylor and Tracey Pearson — and a year since the board’s appointment of Clerk Krissy LaMont.
The board voted unanimously at Monday’s meeting to reappoint LaMont to the clerk position, including a statement that the clerk and the new board chair, Taylor, will work together to finalize an agreement for the work between the clerk and the board within 60 days.
Kirkman said he has found LaMont’s depth and breadth of knowledge helpful over the past year.
“She’s been able to help out this board in many ways, and I just think she’s done an excellent job,” Kirkman said.
LaMont’s appointment has drawn criticism for several reasons, including the additional hours she proposed working in her initial draft contract, and her proposed pay exceeding that of the average teacher in the district, as previously reported.
A year later, there was some evidence that frustration with LaMont’s appointment persisted. Brian Coffey, the president of the Nampa Education Association, shared comments from concerned teachers at one school, as well as his own views.
“‘I have spoken with seven teachers … who are irritated with the situation concerning the clerk, mainly her pay, her wanting money for benefits, the number of hours she is billing, the way she was hired, and the biggest is her legal troubles,’ end quote,” Coffey said, reading directly from a statement he was sent on the matter.
In 2021, LaMont pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.
In March 2022, when the topic was discussed at a board meeting, LaMont said, “firstly, the misdemeanor I plead guilty to does not disqualify me from being hired in your district, nor would it disqualify me from holding an Idaho teaching certificate.”
Also in 2021, LaMont pleaded not guilty to petit theft, a misdemeanor, according to court records. But in July 2022, court records show a guilty plea for “theft-committed by alteration, transfer, or removal of price tag.”
Coffey said the concern from some in the district is "this idea of a standard, perhaps a double standard,” that teachers have to comply with but other staff may not. He described how common it can be for teachers to be placed on administrative leave because of accusations. Sometimes those lead to charges, sometimes they don’t, and when they don’t, the teacher has still been “deprived from their classroom," he said.
“To me, the issue is not so much about Ms. LaMont personally, or the work that she does,” Coffey said. “It’s really about the board and how the board has handled this — how there isn’t a contract a year later, that just hasn’t even been on the agenda.”
Trustee Marco Valle responded to Coffey’s comments, saying in part, “I do want to say that there are seven teachers out there that may not be happy with the situation, but honestly, there’s got to be thousands or hundreds that are because we haven’t heard from them. So even though we do appreciate it, not every decision is liked” and the opinions of seven teachers is not enough for him to think differently, he said.
CLASSROOM ENVIRONMENT POLICY
The board also voted to adopt a new classroom environment policy, with Kirkman, Taylor, Pearson and Valle voting in favor, while Trustee Mandy Simpson voted in opposition.
The policy as written discusses the district’s desire for a “content-neutral” classroom environment, meaning "school property will not be used by personnel for the advancement of individual beliefs and classroom decor shall be limited to materials that are related and relevant to the approved curriculum for the classroom where the curriculum is taught.”
The policy says that the district “firmly believes” that the U.S. flag should be displayed in every classroom. To foster a positive learning environment, other banners, posters, and the like “will be content neutral,” it says.
Under the policy, teachers may be allowed to temporarily display approved curriculum materials pertaining to the unit they are teaching.
Other examples of content-neutral decorations include “flags or banners used as a temporary part of student instruction,” “flags of countries representing nations of the world temporarily used for educational purposes … ,” and virtual displays used during instruction, such as the periodic table or the Idaho Constitution.
The policy references Johnson v. Poway Unified School District, a 2011, 9th Circuit Court decision in which the San Diego-area school district was found not to have violated a calculus teacher's First and 14th Amendment rights for asking him to remove two large posters that prominently discussed God, according the website FindLaw.
Interim Superintendent Gregg Russell said the proposed policy, 2525, had been brought up in October and November, and underwent some adjustments based on trustees’ earlier comments.
There was no discussion on the policy prior to its approval at Monday’s meeting.
During the board’s November meeting, some discussion ensued between trustees about ensuring that club materials, such as flags, were removed following club meetings. The third draft of the policy, read Monday, clarified that school clubs are only allowed to display flags and banners during their meeting time.
The West Ada School District approved a similar policy in August, designed to help the district comply with the state of Idaho’s 2021 non-discrimination in schools law, according to reporting from Idaho Education News. That law passed due to concerns about critical race theory being taught in schools, according to reporting from Idaho Education News.