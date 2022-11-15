Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Nampa School District Board is moving forward in pursuing a $210.2 million bond package to put before voters, following a discussion during the board’s Monday meeting.

At the meeting, the board heard presentations and discussed two potential bond packages. Though some board members expressed hesitation to ask district patrons for additional money, all agreed that there are needs in the district, particularly with facilities improvement, that bond dollars could help address, and favored the larger of the two packages. Trustee Brook Taylor was not present at the meeting.

Recommended for you

Load comments