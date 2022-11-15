...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Nampa School Board considering $210 million bond to upgrade school facilities
The Nampa School District Board is moving forward in pursuing a $210.2 million bond package to put before voters, following a discussion during the board’s Monday meeting.
At the meeting, the board heard presentations and discussed two potential bond packages. Though some board members expressed hesitation to ask district patrons for additional money, all agreed that there are needs in the district, particularly with facilities improvement, that bond dollars could help address, and favored the larger of the two packages. Trustee Brook Taylor was not present at the meeting.
The two bond packages being considered were $180.5 million and $210.2 million. There was no formal vote to move forward on either bond, but Chair Jeff Kirkman said following the discussion that the board was in support of pursuing the larger package.
The district has not run a bond since 2007, said interim Superintendent Gregg Russell. The purpose of asking voters to approve a bond is to help the district stay ahead of space and maintenance needs, said Cortney Stauffer, executive director of operations for the district.
Stauffer said the district assessed buildings using the Facility Conditions Index. The basic calculation is renewal and repair costs divided by replacement cost, he said. The result generated indicates the condition of the building from “Good” to “Critical,” he said.
The average age of the district’s buildings is 42 years, and the district has accumulated $84.55 million in deferred costs, Stauffer said. A bond package would help the district start chipping away at that backlog, and stay ahead of future needs, he said.
Interim Deputy Superintendent Waylon Yarbrough said the information about the state of the district’s buildings is also useful in the developing and working toward the district’s facilities master plan. He feels the district is on the right track, he said.
“We’ve put the work in to determine where we’re at,” Yarbrough said. “Now is the point we have to start making some decisions about how do we move forward? How do we take the data that is in front of us and how do we work with our community to find a way to move forward?”
The $180.5 million bond package initially proposed includes items such as $100 million to replace Nampa High School, $30 million toward a career and technical center, and $7.5 million toward improvements at Skyview High School. The $210.2 million bond package includes the same items as the first package, as well as additional renovations and improvements.
The cost of the first package to homeowners would be $18 per $100,000 of assessed home value, Stauffer said. For the second package, the cost would be $32 per $100,000 of assessed value, he said.
Trustee Mandy Simpson said that as a math teacher, she thought it would be useful to supply the formula necessary for homeowners to calculate what that amount would be for them.
Following a board work session to develop the potential bond packages, the district used a platform called ParentSquare to share an informational video and survey with parents and guardians in the district to help gauge interest in supporting a bond, Russell said.
The district received 277 responses, largely in support of running a bond, Russell said. However, common concerns included the impact of taxes and inflation, as well as whether the money is truly needed, he said. There was also some confusion over the difference between a bond and a levy, he said.
Bonds help pay for large facilities improvements such as new buildings, maintenance, and purchasing property, and require a 66.7% supermajority of voters to vote in favor, Russell said. Funding from bonds cannot be put toward staffing, he said. Funding from levies, in contrast, can be put toward staffing, as well as things such as technology and curricula, he said. Levies have short, two-year terms, and only require 50% of voters to vote in favor, he said.
In considering the bond packages Monday night, Trustee Tracey Pearson said she always has the community in mind and felt concerned about asking people to contribute additional money. She wondered if the money could be better spent on other needs the district has, such as addressing the high suicide rate.
Simpson said that spending bond money on facilities does not run counter to the district’s other needs, or to other concerns that have been voiced by the community.
“A bond deals specifically with our buildings that our students are in,” Simpson said, “and so that’s the need we’re addressing at this particular moment. But it doesn’t mean we’re not paying attention to the rest of the concerns and voices, and it really is about meeting those kids and providing for those kids, and then still trying to find, ‘how do we get more community involved?’”
Once the board develops the language on the bond, there will likely be social media and mass mailings to help educate and inform voters about it, Russell said.