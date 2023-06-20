Nampa School Board meeting

Members of the Nampa School Board of Trustees hear public comments during a meeting at Skyview High School on April 17.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Nampa School Board passed policy 2050 after reading it a second time on Monday. The policy affects all grade levels and prohibits gender identity, sexual orientation, transgender identity and gender expression to be discussed or taught in Nampa schools.

“If I was to say ‘what is the best thing I’ve ever done in my life’ when I die, I would say number one: I raised a good family and I tried to do good. Number two: I passed this policy,” Marco Valle, Nampa school board member, said.

Nampa School Board-2.jpg (copy)

Nampa School Board Member Jeff Kirkman.
Nampa School Board-4.jpg (copy)

Nampa School Board Chair Brook Taylor.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

