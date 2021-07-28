NAMPA — Since the Nampa Fire Department is in the process of splitting away from the city of Nampa budget-wise, the city’s general fund revenues could see an $11 million decrease, based on Nampa’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget.
Even with that reduction in the general fund, the overall proposed budget of $238 million is an 18.7% increase from last year.
General fund revenues are derived primarily from property taxes and intergovernmental revenues. The city’s larger overall budget includes money from fees and services as well grants and loans and other revenue.
The change with the fire department, though, means the city of Nampa will no longer be covering its costs. This past winter, the city approved the Nampa Fire Department merging into a different taxing district. That means taxpayers will still be paying for fire protection services, they’ll just be paying those taxes to a different entity.
The Nampa Fire Department will officially join the Nampa Fire District — meaning it runs its own budget and collects taxes separately from the city of Nampa. The move kicks into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. The city will cover costs from October to December since its fiscal year begins in October.
“The public feedback supported the move to the district to ensure the level of service and response time improved,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in a statement.
In fiscal year 2021, Nampa collected $58,025,316 for its general fund, primarily from property taxes. In fiscal year 2022, the proposed budget says Nampa will collect $47,091,776, primarily from fees and services, grants and loans, and property taxes.
Since the fire department will soon operate independently, there will be a five-person board to run the department. The election for the five positions is planned for November.
For about a decade, Nampa Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter said, the department was underfunded. The fifth, and most recent, city fire station opened in 2007. Since then, Nampa’s population and the number of calls have both ballooned.
The department first requested a sixth station in 2011, but it still hasn’t come to fruition. Carpenter said the new district “has the capacity to open Station 6.”
In 2007, the fire department’s average response time was 6 minutes, 56 seconds. In 2019, when a consulting firm conducted a study on the feasibility of creating a new fire district, the time had risen to 8 minutes, 17 seconds. Carpenter said his goal is to respond within six minutes at least 90% of the time.
Carpenter is looking forward to the move because the fire department will no longer have to compete with other city departments for money. Instead, it can operate on its own since it will be an independent taxing district.
“We got ourselves in a position where all divisions are behind,” Carpenter said. “... When (police and fire are) yelling, ‘Hey we’re behind, we’re behind, we’re behind,’ it’s pretty easy to ignore the parks guy is also behind, but no one dies if you don’t have the park.”
Increased population and geographic spread without new stations leads to more calls for service, longer response times and ultimately more danger. Faster response times also factor into better ratings for fire departments and better ratings can help lower insurance premiums within the district.
Galena Consulting Inc. came up with three options: accept longer response times and a decrease in service, the city of Nampa committing to maintain the level of service, or creating a fire district that runs independently of the city.
The third option was selected. In November, the city council and fire commissioners voted to approve the annexation of the Nampa Fire Department into the Nampa Fire Protection District.
The Nampa Fire Protection District is an area of unincorporated land surrounding the city. The district pays the Nampa Fire Department for fire protection services by taxing property owners.
The new combined entity is its own taxing district.
As a result, it will have access to increased state revenues and will commit to building, equipping and staffing new fire stations.
“The council and commissioners made the decision that I believe was the very best decision for the future of our community when it comes to emergency response from the fire department,” Carpenter said. “Otherwise, we would have been right where we’ve been for 11 years.”
According to the proposal that was approved, the new district provides improved service for city taxpayers at the same cost. Instead of relying on the city, it can have its own “sustainable funding option for all future department growth.”
Carpenter credited Kling with coming up with the idea for the consolidation. While it’s been in consideration for about four or five years, it wasn’t until 2020 that the process picked up steam.
“Mayor Kling should be remembered for someone that’s going to change the health and well-being of this community,” Carpenter said, “because she basically solidified the future of the fire department and its response.”