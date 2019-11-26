NAMPA — Nampa Chief of Staff Clay Long has taken a job as the state administrator of the Idaho Division of Career-Technical Education, less than six months after starting his position with the city.
The State Board of Education announced Long's appointment Tuesday, according to Idaho Education News.
Long's last day with Nampa will be Dec. 6. The city named Long chief of staff on June 4. He replaced Bobby Sanchez, who became Nampa's workforce development director and later resigned due to health reasons. Long's first day as Nampa's chief of staff was July 1.
"While much shorter than I had anticipated, my time with the City has been rewarding and I have very much appreciated the support and guidance received," Long said in a press release. "I have gained a new understanding and appreciation for municipal government and respect the dedication of each department."
The city's chief of staff provides oversight to the city’s risk management program, overall city assessment and strategic planning, boards and commissions, and represents the mayor when needed at meetings and events, among other duties.
Long's salary was $74,000 a year. The city will make an announcement when the next chief of staff has been identified, according to the press release. Nampa spokeswoman Amy Bowman said she couldn't comment on whether the city was currently accepting applications.
Long previously worked as an administrator for career and technical education with the Nampa School District for four years.
"While I would prefer not to lose Mr. Long, I fully support his vision for CTE in the State of Idaho and am confident he will excel as the Administrator of the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education," Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in the press release.
Long is expected to start his new job Dec. 9. His salary will be $125,000, according to the Board of Education.