NAMPA — Jean Mutchie originally planned on running to retain Seat 3 on Nampa’s City Council in November. But as she thought about her 14-year-old daughter and her husband, she decided against it because of the state of today’s political climate.
Since her appointment to the council in February 2020, people have hurled accusations and nasty comments Mutchie’s way. She declined to explain what was said, but for the sake of her family, Mutchie is choosing to step down from the council in a few months.
“I feel at this point I need to keep my 14-year-old out of the fray of this current political environment and I need to first and foremost be her mom,” Mutchie said. “I will continue to champion this community. I’m so grateful and honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to serve. In the four months I have left, I will continue to serve with every fiber of my being to make this a better place for all of us who live here.”
Mutchie’s decision came as civil discourse has deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic. She’s among a group of several local officials who have received significant scrutiny. The key, they said, is to restore listening, respect and a more nuanced understanding of topics. That leads to more appropriate behavior even if someone disagrees with a policy decision.
In March, Nampa schools trustee Mike Kipp survived a recall election after he voted to hold off on reopening schools and resuming sports in the face of a COVID-19 case surge. In May, a Nampa school board meeting stopped early because people began yelling at each other.
Earlier this year, Idaho state Reps. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, and Brooke Green, D-Boise, proposed a bill that would have made it illegal to picket at or near someone’s home. In March, after a hearing on the bill, protesters showed up at Chaney’s house with torches and pitchforks. The protestors also carried a stuffed animal with Chaney’s name on it, apparently hanged in effigy. The bill later failed.
Mutchie, a community health manager at St. Luke’s Health System, said at a recent city council meeting that she and her colleagues have been cursed at when leaving the hospital at the end of their shift. Those types of actions mounted in Mutchie’s political life, too, leading her to decide not to run.
Mutchie described herself growing up as a “Reagan Republican.” Three of her brothers are pastors. Her father attended the U.S. Military Academy and served in Vietnam. She described her parents as the best role models she could have.
“Treating others as you want them to treat you” was Mutchie’s parents’ guiding principle. “We encountered people who clearly had differences from us. But I found my parents welcomed them with open arms. They taught us that your faith is something that you live out loud and that you serve your community with your whole heart.”
Twenty-five years ago, Mutchie and her husband moved to Nampa. She said she couldn’t think of a better place to raise her daughter.
Mutchie said she’s appreciative of her fellow city councilmembers who respected her even when they disagreed. She complimented Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and called her a “servant leader.” While on the council, Mutchie has been a fierce advocate for workforce housing. She’s also repeatedly shared stories of what it’s been like working for a hospital during the pandemic.
“I knew my voice might sound a little bit different than others,” Mutchie said, “but I also thought there was room for that.”
Mutchie encouraged people to have conversations with others who disagree with them in order to learn from their perspective. That, she said, is healthy. She reflected positively on when she did that herself.
Even if their ideas didn’t match, Mutchie valued learning different opinions. She recognized many topics are more complex than the simple yes or no vote she casts as part of the council. She looks forward to when those discussions become more commonplace.
“Politics is hard. There’s no doubt about that. I’m willing to take heat for any decisions I’ve made for differences of opinion,” Mutchie said. “But I think when sometimes things are being said about you that are just patently false and it gets to the level where people are calling your neighbors, it’s not healthy for my family. I’m willing to have a conversation with anybody about anything they want to talk about. Many of the people who made assumptions about me, I still to this day never had a conversation with.”
Former Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd said she’s observed a loss of trust. When she used to knock on doors to campaign, people sometimes told her things they disagreed with. But the conversation didn’t end there.
“They gave me a lot of grace because of the things we did do. It created a foundation of trust,” De Weerd said. “They could look beyond one thing and see the many things and put it in perspective. In today’s culture, I don’t know if people can do that.”
De Weerd served as mayor for 16 years until January 2020. Since city governments are nonpartisan, De Weerd called it the purest form of government. Topics aren’t clouded by party affiliations. At least they weren’t when De Weerd was in office. City councils previously focused on less divisive matters such as land use and budgets.
In the past year and a half, local officials have been thrust into the middle of deeply controversial issues that have divided people from coast to coast. Masks or no masks. Vaccine or no vaccine. Schools online or in person.
Kipp, a professor at Northwest Nazarene University, joined the Nampa School District Board of Trustees in late 2019. It wasn’t long until he was thrown into the messy tangle of school-related decisions during the pandemic. While he remained in his position after the recall election, he received hurtful comments that attacked him personally. Social media posts echoed the same sentiment.
Nampa School District Superintendent Paula Kellerer said she’d prefer if people didn’t hound decision-makers, but rather focused on respectfully disagreeing with specific ideas while still behaving professionally. Without referring to specific incidents, she called for an evaluation of the current climate.
“When we have an incredibly intelligent, articulate, brilliant individual who weighs the pros and cons of running for office … when they weigh that and make the determination that the cost is too great, we ought to be concerned,” Kellerer said.
Kipp said he hasn’t seen much middle ground. Strong opinions, particularly about the COVID-19 response in schools, have become wildly polarized. Instead of separating people from their ideas, Kipp said, diversity of thought has become demonized.
In recent months, the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce has hosted a video series titled “In Search of Civility.” The roundtable discussions have featured current and former bipartisan elected officials talking about navigating contentious topics.
“If we’re going to make it, we’re going to have to find that middle,” Kipp said. “We’re going to have to all give up something that we think is ideal and find common ground. I’m afraid we’ll cease to be a community, not to be overly dramatic, but I think our country, our democracy requires compromise.”
In the past 19 months, Mutchie said the council’s top accomplishments are separating the city’s fire department into its own taxing district and directing money to support Nampa’s police department in order to keep up with the city’s significant population growth.
Living in a safe place, Mutchie said, is important to everyone. That has been among her top priorities while on the council. Some topics, though, have boiled over into personal attacks and some behavior that Mutchie doesn’t want her family to experience.
“I will not and I cannot back down from what we need to do as a community to make sure that we are living our sworn duty as elected officials to protect our community,” Mutchie said. “But at the end of the day too, I have to realize that comes at a cost and my family shouldn’t have to endure that.”
Mutchie said her time was well served if she made a difference for at least just one person.
To fill her open seat, Mutchie is endorsing Jeff Cornilles. He lost to Sandi Levi for Seat 4 in 2019. Mutchie said she’s known Cornilles for more than a decade and believes he would serve Nampa well given his consistent involvement in the area.
Before the 2019 election Cornilles said his top priority is responsibly managing Nampa’s growth. Cornilles is running against Natalie Jangula, who has emphasized medical freedom on her campaign’s Facebook page.
“I hope that the missing middle in our community makes a commitment in this next election to really think through who represents us?” Mutchie said. “Who is going to lead us to where civil discourse is a norm again? Where we respect experts? Where it’s OK to disagree and families and friendships aren’t broken?”