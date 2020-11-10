This year, Nampa’s Christmas tree will be a 48.5-foot blue spruce thanks to Nampa residents Ben and Brooke Fischer, according to a press release from the city. The tree is expected to be displayed in front of the Nampa Train Depot on 12th Avenue and First Street South beginning Nov. 12.
While the City of Nampa will not host a formal tree lighting ceremony this year due to COVID-19, the release stated, a virtual tree lighting is being planned and the tree lights will be on for the public to enjoy during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The City of Nampa would like to extend a special thank you to the tree lighting sponsors: Qualitree, Idaho Central Credit Union, HDR and the Idaho Press.
Also upcoming is Shop Small Saturday, a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country, according to the release, which will be held Nov. 28 and will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
“Shop Small Saturday is a great way to show support for our local businesses and participate in the Idaho Press’ 2-Buck Challenge, which challenges the community to show their shop local support by spending $100 in two-dollar bills,” City of Nampa officials said in the press release. Nampa Mayor Kling is participating in the challenge again this year and is challenging other local mayors to do the same.
For more information visit nampa.com or the Downtown Nampa’s Facebook page.
Tuesday
Virtual — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — Storytime, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Middleton — Story Time in the Park, 10:30 a.m., Middleton Public Library, 307 Cornell St.
Virtual — If Only I Had Known: A Legal Seminar for Small Businesses, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Virtual — James Castle House Home School Live Stream: Inventing New Letters, 1 p.m., presented by the James Castle House and Boise City Department of Arts & History.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Virtual — Tween Program , 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Extreme Book Nerd Discussion Group, 6 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — YOGA with Martha, 6 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — The Unlikely Thru-Hiker: A Conversation with Derick Lugo, 6:30 p.m., Idaho Trails Association.
Caldwell — Oktoberfest, 7 p.m., 14251 Frost Road. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
Virtual — Richard Manning — If It Sounds Good, It Is Good, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Boise — Live Music at the Vista Uptown Bar, 8 p.m., 813 S. Vista Ave.