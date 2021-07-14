NAMPA — The city of Nampa’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget of $238 million is an 18.7% increase from last year.
Nampa City Council held a workshop Monday and Tuesday to review the budget. The significant changes come from a $36 million increase in the enterprise fund because of the city’s wastewater development project and a nearly $11 million decrease in general fund spending because of the city's fire department is moving to an independent taxing district.
Doug Racine, Nampa’s finance director, said during the workshop that the city is grappling with the cost of its population growth.
“When we have increased demand and increased use of resources,” Racine said, “it puts wear and tear on our assets, wear and tear on the people, wear and tear on virtually every aspect of the city. That is a cost of growth. The faster we grow, the more we are challenged.”
Nampa’s population is up to 110,980, according to the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho; in 2015, it was less than 90,000.
Due to the rapid growth, Racine said there is a negative trend of the ratio of city employees to citizens. In 2010, there were 7.8 full-time employees per 1,000 citizens. That number dropped to 6.9 in 2021 and is projected to be 5.7 in 2022, according to Racine’s presentation.
The big decrease is largely because the city is losing about 131 full-time employees as a result of the restructuring of the fire department. Staffing remained a point that Racine discussed.
“We’re being conservative. We’re not hiring at a rapid rate,” Racine said. “… If we have 1,000 people move in, we’re not hiring another one staff. We hire according to our needs.”
Between the decreasing workforce and increasing demands, the city’s employees are “perfect plums,” he said, for other employers to “pay a couple dollars an hour more and then we’re back starting over.”
As a result of House Bill 389, Nampa is limited to how much its property tax budget can increase by. The city could only capture up to an 8% increase in property taxes, including new construction value. As a result, the new construction tax money flowing into the city drops from $3.25 million to $2.36 million. To offset that loss, Racine proposed taking a 2% increase, which would result in the same amount of money.
The new law has forced city officials to reevaluate the budget and come up with alternatives.
“The long-term impact of House Bill 389, oh good grief. That’s massive,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said. “That really just has to do with the fact we’re not allowed to take new construction and then we’re applying the new construction at these new levy rates, which is massive in the long-term budget of the city.”
City staff estimate impact fees will account for $8.2 million in fiscal year 2022. That’s a drop from $9.4 million in 2020 and $9.9 million in 2021. The drop is mostly because of the shift in the fire department.
Nampa will take public comment on the proposed budget in August and the public hearing for the updated proposed budget is set for Aug. 16.