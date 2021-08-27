NAMPA — Colby Meade heard about the city of Nampa studying state Highway 45 and wanted to find out more. The 30 year old lives on North Yale Street, which is included in the city’s study area for potential reroutes.
So Meade attended Nampa’s open house Thursday at the Nampa Civic Center to give feedback. He left happy because he felt like his opinion mattered.
Meade said he isn’t in his “forever home,” so he’s not too concerned either way. But he’d prefer if the new Idaho 45 didn’t run down his street. It’s already challenging for him to back out of his driveway. But maybe adding an extra lane or two would make it easier, he acknowledged.
Gathering this input is all part of the process.
“They got to do what's best for the city,” Meade said.
NAMPA — On a typical day, about 25,000 vehicles shuffle through Nampa’s Library Square block…
Nampa has been considering shifting state Highway 45 for about a decade. Previous studies, though, didn’t include as much public input and money to fund the work never came through. Thursday’s open house was part of the Planning and Environmental Linkages Assessment, which is required if the project is to receive federal money. Anything coming to fruition, though, will take several years and tens of millions of dollars.
The purpose of the possible move is to have fewer freight trucks barreling through Nampa’s downtown. The city estimates about 25,000 vehicles per day drive through the Library Square block on Idaho 45. As of now, the route follows 12th Avenue South, 11th Avenue North and Garrity Boulevard to funnel vehicles from the south to Interstate 84.
The question is whether there’s a safer, more efficient way to move traffic so that it doesn’t slice through Nampa’s downtown.
“It goes back to the data,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said. “Where are people coming from? Where is the majority of our traffic? What are they doing and where are they going? That's what we really need to know in order to make good decisions.”
The study is on track to be completed in September 2022. At that point, a money source for any changes would need to be determined. City leaders are optimistic the project will yield a different result this time.
Clair Bowman, Nampa’s senior transportation planner, said previous attempts didn’t have much public input and didn’t evaluate environmental effects. Those two things were red flags for securing federal money because of the National Environmental Policy Act, Bowman said.
This time around, the city’s staff hopes having the public weigh in during the Planning and Environmental Linkages Assessment will lead to both a plan that satisfies more people and a greater chance of getting the project federally funded.
The final solution, he said, could be flexible. Perhaps instead of making a full realignment of state Highway 45, the city could simply expand 16th Avenue and accomplish the same effect of moving trucks away from downtown. These are the types of conversations planners are having.
"We're trying to be more creative than we were,” Bowman said.
With improving Nampa’s downtown at the root of the project, that includes making it safer and more accessible. Nampa Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee member Cindi Hartley attended Thursday’s open house to advocate for those things.
Hartley rides a power chair to get around Nampa. When freight trucks whiz by narrow sidewalks, she feels unsafe. She hopes the city’s planners account for safety and accessibility early in the process before it’s too late.
“When you make it accessible for the most vulnerable, you make it accessible for everyone,” Hartley said.
Kim Rost lives in south Nampa and drives along Idaho 45 multiples times a day. Like Meade, she figured it’d be smart to find out what the city had planned.
She expected city officials would be presenting the plan they already chose. She was delighted they were instead asking for feedback in the less formal open house style. After mingling with city planners, she filled out the form asking for opinions.
The study only includes roads as far south as Amity Road. Rost thinks examining options farther south might be worthwhile because roads in less developed areas may be more suitable to handle an expansion.
To head toward Boise, Rost often takes Deer Flat Road and Happy Valley Road. It’s an example of how to get from south Nampa to I-84.
While a final decision is a long way off, there’s widespread agreement about moving trucks elsewhere.
“I love the idea of trying to insulate downtown Nampa a little bit by alleviating these traffic patterns from downtown,” Rost said, “and then maybe being able to expand downtown to be more of a destination spot for the local residents. That would be a really nice next step for this.”