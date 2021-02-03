NAMPA — The Nampa City Council on Monday approved utility increases for city residents to support infrastructure needs.
The average residential customer can expect to see an increase of approximately $3.33 per month for their water and sewer services, starting March 1, according to the city.
The increase in sewer rates are part of the sewer revenue bond approved by Nampa residents in May 2018. Nampa voters passed the revenue bond, allowing the city to use up to $165 million in debt funding over several years to pay for federally mandated wastewater upgrades.
Nampa residents should also expect new irrigation hookup fees increase 4.35% beginning March 1.
For more information about fees, residents can visit, cityofnampa.us/Rates-and-Resolutions.
Residents who need financial assistance with bills are encouraged to apply with Nampa Shares and Cares, a utility assistance program for city of Nampa residential customers. To learn more, contact the Salvation Army of Nampa to apply over the phone, 208-467-6586, ext. 9.