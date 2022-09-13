CALDWELL — The Canyon County Board of Commissioners is once again considering a development in an area south of Lake Lowell where multiple homeowners’ wells had dry spells in the summer of 2021.
Meridian-based developer Taylor Jene Homes is proposing the 33-home project on a parcel located in the midst of several other subdivisions. Those in favor and opposed to the project testified Monday, with those in favor — all affiliated with the developer — saying they have taken steps to address concerns about water availability by gathering more data on the aquifer, altering plans for water use on the site, and talking to homeowners in the area.
But those testifying in opposition, who live adjacent to the area, argued that data about the health of the aquifer is still inconclusive, and testified that residents in the area are still coping with well issues.
The commissioners did not take a vote on whether to move the project forward, but agreed to proceed with another public hearing to allow more time for public testimony.
Adapting the project to the aquifer
Last year, the commission heard testimony from representatives of Taylor Jene Homes to change the parcel’s designated use from agriculture to rural residential and for approval of the construction of 35 homes, as previously reported. The commissioners voted to deny the rezone following testimony from Taylor Jene representatives, as well as homeowners who shared stories of wells going dry, having to re-dig wells, and some testimony from local agricultural business owners about the proposed development’s potential impact on their livelihood.
The decision left it open for the developer to bring the project before the commissioners again if it worked to resolve questions of water use in the area and the stability of the aquifer.
That is just what the developer and its affiliates have done, those testifying in favor of the project said on Monday. Data shows that the amount of water in the aquifer has been stable or increasing since 1990, said Mike Woodworth, an engineer at Mountain Waterworks, at Monday’s hearing.
The company has also been working with the Idaho Department of Water Resources to access its data on water levels in the aquifer, Woodworth said. This includes data from different times of year from wells overseen by IDWR, as well as data from a new well monitor that collects continuous data on the water level in the well of one resident who had water troubles last year.
The developer has drilled its own test well on the parcel which has showed a good pump rate, said Casey Ames, owner of Taylor Jene homes.
Issues with wells going dry seasonally can occur if a well is drilled into a less permeable part of the aquifer, Woodworth said.
To ensure reaching a suitable part of the aquifer, Woodworth and other project consultants are recommending that wells be drilled for each individual home at least 150 feet deeper than the level that water is first encountered.
Doing so “increases our chances of having a permeable water bearing zone … rather than the low permeability zones that would be subject to drawdown and significant seasonal variation,” Woodworth said.
In the most recent proposal, the developer is also reducing the number of buildable parcels from 35 to 33, with an average lot size of 3.14 acres, according to documents submitted about the project. And part of the covenants, conditions and restrictions for the subdivision would include reducing the amount of land that can be irrigated on each lot from a half acre to a quarter acre, Woodworth said.
Residents remain skeptical
But two residents in subdivisions near the lake contended that the data still does not account for seasonal changes in the aquifer that annually impact people’s wells. Amy Weidner, a resident of the Foothill Ranch subdivision just north of the proposed project, said some members of her subdivision have elected to water less lawn in order to have water to shower. That subdivision has a single shared community well, she said. And the subdivision north of hers has two pivots that “every summer suck air,” she said.
Weidner worries those in favor of the project “gloss over” the aquifer’s seasonal changes in water availability.
“So yes, our wells recharge, our aquifer recharges,” Weidner said, “but should we stop using water in July, August, September when we really need it? Stop showering? Stop watering our livestock?”
John Johnson moved to the area south of Lake Lowell a year ago following retirement from work in Hillsboro, Oregon. Growing up in Idaho, he knew he wanted to retire there, and honed in on the area around the lake. Water-related issues were not disclosed to him during the buying process, he said. If he were in the same position, he likely would buy in Eagle or Boise instead, he said, though he noted he personally has not yet encountered well issues on his property.
Johnson also questioned whether homeowners would want to pay for a lot where they can only irrigate a quarter acre, and whether residents would truly adhere to any covenants, conditions, and restrictions of the new subdivision’s homeowners association that limit irrigable acreage.
“CC&Rs, my experience in other places has been you can’t enforce them,” Johnson said. “You have to trust the people who put those in place that they’re going to enforce them. None of that exists in this proposal.”
The next hearing
A number of neighbors had asked for Monday’s hearing to be continued because they would not be able to attend, emails received by Idaho Press show. An additional hearing will provide anyone who did not attend Monday’s hearing an opportunity to speak, Commissioner Keri Smith said.
It will also allow additional time for county staff and members of the public testifying in opposition to further familiarize themselves with the 800-page document detailing project plans, Commissioner Leslie Van Beek said.
The next hearing is not yet scheduled, but it will likely be at least 30 days away because additional notice will need to be given for it, said Joe Decker, public information officer with the county.