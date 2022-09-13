Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — The Canyon County Board of Commissioners is once again considering a development in an area south of Lake Lowell where multiple homeowners’ wells had dry spells in the summer of 2021.

Meridian-based developer Taylor Jene Homes is proposing the 33-home project on a parcel located in the midst of several other subdivisions. Those in favor and opposed to the project testified Monday, with those in favor — all affiliated with the developer — saying they have taken steps to address concerns about water availability by gathering more data on the aquifer, altering plans for water use on the site, and talking to homeowners in the area.

Recommended for you

Load comments