NAMPA — Over 100 attendees bowed their heads in prayer Monday morning outside Nampa Fire Department Station 1. Nampa Police Department Chaplain Andy Satta led the prayer for Nampa’s Patriot Day Ceremony, the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“We continue to lift up those who are still continuing to serve,” Satta said.

Nampa Patriot Day Ceremony

A Nampa fire engine is seen behind members of the Nampa fire and police honor guards Monday at Nampa’s Patriot Day Ceremony that honored victims of the 9/11 attacks.
Nampa Patriot Day Ceremony

Onlookers salute the American flag Monday during Nampa’s Patriot Day Ceremony that honored victims of the 9/11 attacks.

