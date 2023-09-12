NAMPA — Over 100 attendees bowed their heads in prayer Monday morning outside Nampa Fire Department Station 1. Nampa Police Department Chaplain Andy Satta led the prayer for Nampa’s Patriot Day Ceremony, the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
“We continue to lift up those who are still continuing to serve,” Satta said.
The Nampa fire and police honor guards began the ceremony by raising the American flag. In honor of the fallen, a bell was rung several times.
The “Ringing of the Last Alarm” is a tradition in fire departments, honoring firefighters who died in the line of duty, Nampa Fire Department Captain Frank Beauvais explained.
“Although our communities and this great country are in the middle of difficult trials and uncertainty, we vowed to ‘Never Forget,’ and that includes even during a pandemic,” Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter said in a press release.
The 9/11 terrorist attacks continue to reverberate throughout the United States, despite them taking place over two decades ago. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania field.
While the attack hit home in the northeastern sector of the United States, it rocked the entire country to its core while reshaping American foreign policy and domestic fears.
In turn, those ripple effects continue to touch the Treasure Valley to this day.
About 25 members of the Iglesia La Luz del Mundo church attended in solidarity with the Nampa community during Monday’s ceremony, minister Adan Guajardo said. The group wore matching T-shirts that read “We are Light.”
Guajardo was in his early twenties when 9/11 happened.
“It changed the way we see people,” he said.
His congregation was driven to attend and honor the sacrifices made by American first responders.
“I see a united community,” Guajardo said, describing Nampa.
Congregation member Beth Quiroz was too young in 2001 to recall the national tragedy. Instead, she remembered growing up post-9/11.
“We learned to appreciate our first responders because they put their lives on the line for many people,” Quiroz said. “As children, it does put into perspective how delicate life is.”
Other 9/11 ceremonies that took place around the Treasure Valley on Monday included Elevate Academy’s annual 9/11 memorial that featured law enforcement and EMT students; a moment of silence at Fire Station 1 in Meridian; and a 2,977-step walk in Boise to honor all 9/11 victims.
