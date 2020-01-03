NAMPA — The Nampa Public Library is seeking artists for a mural in the local history area.
Library officials are calling for applications to include qualifications and previous experience only, according to a library press release Friday. Those interested in offering a future proposal should submit an application by Jan. 10. No design concepts need be presented at this time.
The mural should be of cultural and/or historical importance to the Nampa community, and should provide excitement and interest in the community as a whole.
The library's third-floor local history area houses the Nampa History Collection. Artwork could hang on a wall, from the ceiling or be free-standing. Two wooden library card catalogs are available to be used, but are not required to be part of the installation.
Installation of the artwork will be coordinated with library staff and is not to exceed the $8,800 budget for the project. The mural will be financed through the Nampa Public Library Foundation with donations received in honor of Karen Ganske, former Nampa Library director, according to the release.
Applications and details can be found electronically at nampalibrary.org/callforartists or in hard copy at the library’s borrower services desk on the first floor.
Three finalists will be selected to tour the site and meet with staff to ask questions. Artist proposals will be on display at the library Feb. 27 to March 9. The final art will likely be ready for display at the library by April 22, according to the release.