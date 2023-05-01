CALDWELL — The city of Nampa is looking to expand its area of impact for the first time in seven years.
An area of impact is where the city sees itself growing and developing in the foreseeable future. City staff and officials would like to adjust the western border of the area of impact, which would involve expanding west past Midway Road and some parts west of Midland Boulevard near Lake Lowell, said Doug Critchfield, principal planner with the city, at a meeting between the city planning staff, council, and the Canyon County Board of Commissioners on Monday, April 24.
The move would transfer about 2,600 acres from the county to the city, Critchfield said.
A similar proposal was floated in 2016 but did not lead to substantive changes in the border apart from swapping a few parcels with Caldwell based on parcel boundary lines and the availability of city services, said Breanna Son, a planner with the city.
The proposed change is the same as in 2016 except that two county subdivisions north of Lake Lowell requested to not be included in the area, and the city decided against expanding southward at a January 2022 meeting to avoid disturbing seed producers, Son said.
The city council approved the proposal at a February meeting, Son said, but has postponed developing a specific area plan for the area in question until it could coordinate with the county, said Rodney Ashby, the city’s planning and zoning director.
Within that area, the city is proposing three types of land uses. One type would be residential and mixed use, which could include commercial uses, Critchfield said. The second use would be low-density residential development, which would include larger-sized lots and estate lots, he said. The third use would be for agriculture, he said.
For agriculture areas, there could be two options for lot design. One option is limiting development to one dwelling per acre. Another is doing a cluster development where lot sizes are smaller but are surrounded by large open space or agricultural lands. This would be akin to Harris Ranch in Boise, except that the larger open spaces could be agricultural, he said.
Critchfield acknowledged that agriculture and residential development are not always compatible, but can be on a smaller scale. He pointed to Brentwood, California, as an area that has successfully preserved ag land while expanding its residential offerings.
PROTECTING AG LANDThe county and its cities have long grappled with growth pressure and preserving farmland. The proposed change to Nampa’s area of impact raised some questions about the role of each entity in protecting farmland.
Part of the issue is that the county and Nampa do not share the same definition of agriculture, said Sabrina Minshall, the county’s director of development services. In its 2030 Comprehensive Plan passed last year, the county created three commercial agriculture zoning districts: AC-5 (one unit per five acres), AC-20 (one unit per 20 acres), and AC-40 (one unit per 40 acres).
Minshall said that Nampa and county planning directors creating a joint definition or a continuum to describe ag use would help in conversations with the public about the vision for different areas.
Historically, the county has been thought of as responsible for protecting ag land, Ashby said. But recently, cities like Nampa “have had support to do a lot more to preserve ag land,” he said.
“I think the best thing we can do is be clear about what we mean when we say ‘ag,’” Ashby said. “What does that mean for the city versus the county? So I completely agree,” with Minshall’s comments, he said.
Given the interest in avoiding urban sprawl to preserve ag land, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling asked why the county approves subdivisions.
“If we were truly trying to protect our ag ground, there wouldn’t be subdivisions out in the county because we’d be protecting (it) for ag,” she said.
From a growth perspective, Nampa only has so much room given that it is bound by the Ada County border to the east, and does not want to expand southward so as not to disturb ag producers there, Kling said. The proposed expansion will put the city’s western border against Caldwell’s area of impact, she said.
Ag ground preservation is “crazy hard” because the city feels pressure to grow to fund itself in the long-term, she said.
Commissioner Brad Holton, who is also the mayor of Greenleaf, said the question Kling raised is one reason he ran for the office. In a perfect world, different regions might have an Avimor-like area that allowed for some development in a more rural setting, he said.
Defining Nampa’s area of impact will be beneficial for the city and the county, Holton said.
“I look forward to this process because I think we owe it to farmers, we owe it to the developers, to collaborate together on these areas of impact,” he said. He said a solution would help balance the preservation of private property rights and the preservation of natural resources.
The next step in the approval process for the area of impact will be having a meeting with the county’s planning and zoning commission, Minshall said. That meeting will be at least a couple of months out, which will allow time for city and county staff to work together on developing a definition of agriculture and a vision for the area moving forward, she said.