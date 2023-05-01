Nampa Expanding Impact area

The city of Nampa is looking to expand its area of impact for the first time in seven years into an area west of Midway Road and north of Lake Lowell.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — The city of Nampa is looking to expand its area of impact for the first time in seven years.

An area of impact is where the city sees itself growing and developing in the foreseeable future. City staff and officials would like to adjust the western border of the area of impact, which would involve expanding west past Midway Road and some parts west of Midland Boulevard near Lake Lowell, said Doug Critchfield, principal planner with the city, at a meeting between the city planning staff, council, and the Canyon County Board of Commissioners on Monday, April 24.

Nampa Expanding Impact area

The city of Nampa is looking to expand its area of impact for the first time in seven years into an area west of Midway Road and north of Lake Lowell.

Recommended for you

Load comments